Stable prices, pent-up demand drive gold buying to pre-Covid levels

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Stable gold prices and a huge pent up demand are likely to augur well for jewellers this year as sales are expected to surpass the pre-pandemic levels. Jewellers are looking to cash in on the bullish sentiments of customers with attractive offers and schemes ahead of Diwali.
After a stellar rally last year, gold prices have remained largely range-bound this year. They are now hovering around ₹44,500-45,000 per 10 gm. Though prices are some 6 per cent lower compared with ₹48,000 per 10 gm during the same period last year, they are almost 29 per cent higher than ₹34,000-35,000 per 10 gm recorded in 2019.
The growth will not only be driven by increased ticket size of transactions but also volumes, industry experts said.
According to Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd, there has been a demand resurgence and the company’s jewellery division has registered a 77 per cent growth in income at ₹6,106 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal against ₹3,446 crore in the same period last year (excluding bullion sale in both the periods).
“In the second quarter of this year, there was close to70 per cent retail growth over last year and, over pre-pandemic levels, we have grown by around 61 per cent in value terms. Some amount of deferred demand will kick in (during the coming quarters),” Chawla told BusinessLine.
“Pent-up demand, softening of gold prices and good monsoon along with easing of lockdown restrictions across the country bode well for a surge in demand. Anecdotal feedback from the jewellery retailers reflects this sentiment strongly this Dhanteras,” said Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO (India), World Gold Council.
There has been a growth in absolute grammage after nearly two years.
“Two years ago, when gold prices spiked up, sale of the yellow metal in grammage terms declined. Now, that has come back because gold prices are relatively stable,” he said.
Kolkata-based Senco Gold and Diamonds saw a 30-35 per cent growth in sales this year compared with last year. Sales are up by 10-15 per cent over 2019 numbers, said Suvankar Sen, CEO.
HK Jewels, which manufactures diamond-studded gold jewellery under the brand name Kisna, booked orders for 33 per cent more gold this October over the same month last year.
With inputs from
Mumbai Bureau
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...