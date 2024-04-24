GPT Infraprojects Limited’s shares were up by 11.12 per cent after the company secured a contract valued at ₹487 crore from Central Railway, Mumbai. The contract entails the construction of a new broad-gauge line from chainage 52500 to 83200 in the Solapur-Osmanabad section of Solapur Division.

The company said the contract, executed in joint venture, with GPT’s share at 26 per cent, marks a milestone for the infrastructure company, which is known for its expertise in railway projects and concrete sleeper manufacturing.

The company further informed that with manufacturing units in several locations, including West Bengal, South Africa, Namibia, and Ghana, the company is strengthening its presence both domestically and internationally. The outstanding order book stands at about ₹3,309 crore, with order inflow for fiscal 2025 at ₹127 crore.

The shares were up by 11.12 per cent to ₹185.40 at 12.24 pm on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit