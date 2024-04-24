Organic Recycling System Ltd’s shares were up by 0.35 per cent after the company with High Grade Farms, Inc. announced a partnership aimed at deploying innovative solutions for sustainable wastewater treatment and recycling.

The collaboration will focus on implementing HGF’s patented algae wastewater treatment (AWWT) technology alongside ORS’s waste valorisation expertise.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines plans to procure, install, and operate an AWWT system as part of HGF’s Integrated Technology Platform (ITP). The company informed, the partnership emphasizes conducting feasibility studies and demonstrations to assess solution effectiveness. Both companies are committed to exploring opportunities in global carbon credit markets to incentivize environmental stewardship.

Additionally, the collaboration seeks to develop marketing plans to promote and commercialize solutions. The company said, this initiative aims to create new revenue generation opportunities by treating wastewater through algal cultivation and deploying containerized Photobioreactor-based solutions for industries and communities.

The shares were up by 0.35 per cent to ₹230 at 11.08 on the BSE.