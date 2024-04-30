The e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (GEMPL), has introduced its electric scooter, Ampere Nexus at an introductory price of ₹10,990.

The scooter is designed and manufactured in the country and features in four colours, zanskar aqua, red, lunar white and steel grey. It has a 3 kWh LFP battery with 30 per cent extra battery life, 4 kW motor power, five versatile riding modes, front disc brakes and an IP67 rating.

According to the company’s statement, the two variants — Nexus EX and Nexus ST — can be booked online, test rides and delivery will be available from the second half of May, 2024.

“The launch of Ampere Nexus high-speed electric scooter marks a momentous achievement in our commitment to sustainable transportation. This transition from leisurely to urban to high-speed models signifies a pivotal moment in our journey”, says, K. Vijaya Kumar, Executive Director and CEO of Greaves Electric Mobility.

Greaves Cotton stock surged 5.51 per cent to trade at ₹143.50 as of 1.48 pm.