Gufic Biosciences Limited’s shares were up by 2.31 per cent after the company received approvals from the Therapeutic Group Administration (TGA) in Australia and the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) in Brazil for Parecoxib Sodium 40mg Lyophilized Powder for Injection. This selective COX-2 inhibitor is designated for the short-term treatment of acute and postoperative pain in adult patients.

Gufic Biosciences Limited, a player in pharmaceutical and herbal products, engages in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of pharmaceuticals and allied items. The company is committed to delivering life-saving drugs at affordable prices without compromising on quality. With approvals from leading regulatory bodies, including WHO-GMP, EU GMP, ANVISA Brazil, and more, Gufic has an annual production capacity of 48 million lyophilized vials.

Parecoxib Sodium is the pioneering parenteral selective COX-2 inhibitor for clinical pain management. It addresses concerns over gastrointestinal side effects commonly associated with COX-1 inhibitors. Parecoxib, acting as a prodrug of Valdecoxib, a potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic drug, undergoes rapid conversion in the liver following Intravenous (IV) or Intramuscular (IM) administration. Its analgesic effect is noticeable within seven to thirteen minutes, peaking within two hours post-dosage. When combined with morphine, Parecoxib exhibits stronger synergistic effects compared to other COX-2 NSAIDs, resulting in reduced opioid requirements for effective analgesia.

The shares were up by 2.31 per cent to Rs. 303.30 at 10.26 a.m. on the BSE.