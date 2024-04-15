Happiest Minds Technologies Limited partnered with MindSculpt Analytics, a Healthcare Solutions Company, to develop advanced AI Medical Preventive & Diagnostic solutions. The company informed that this collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to deliver medical diagnostic solutions that focus on individual health, wellness, and ageing.

The company said it will build a preventive & diagnostics platform for MindSculpt Analytics. The platform will provide a health portrait of individuals to enable early diagnosis and personalized treatments for ailments, including age and neuro-related diseases.

Dr. Paul Salins, Founder & CEO of MindSculpt Analytics, said, “As we move towards the future of healthcare, a departure from traditional disease-focused and physician-dependent medical strategies to predictive auto-diagnostics led by technology and focusing on the dynamics of personal wellness emerges. Our goal is to revolutionize the acquisition of individual-specific health data, tailored for the latest advancements in data science and computational resources, enabling early prediction and measurement of health indicators, disease progression, and treatment responses. We are thrilled to collaborate with Happiest Minds, renowned for its leading information technology and artificial intelligence technical capabilities and vast expertise in realizing groundbreaking multidisciplinary solutions, complementing our medical proficiency perfectly.”

The shares were down by 1.67% to Rs 807.90 at 11.44 am on the BSE.