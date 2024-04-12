Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd’s shares were up by 1.12 per cent after the company announced a collaboration with ENERCON, a wind energy technology company, to drive sustainable wind energy solutions. Happiest Minds will serve as a long-term development partner for ENERCON’s onshore wind energy expansion efforts.

As part of the collaboration, Happiest Minds reported that it established a distributed agile pod team to work with ENERCON’s product owners, subject matter experts (SMEs), and local partners. The focus will be on enhancing a specific product aimed at optimising wind energy generation.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Happiest Minds, said, “This partnership marks a significant stride toward fostering sustainable and climate-friendly industries. We have assembled a highly skilled team dedicated to supporting them every step of the way. Our digitally agile approach has been instrumental in securing this opportunity.”

Michael Kersten, Head PSS Management R&D of ENERCON, said, “Our aim is to supply reliable, low-cost green power to industries. We are excited to work with Happiest Minds in this endeavour due to their agility, enthusiasm for collaboration, and commitment to fostering a sustainable ecosystem.”

The shares were up by 1.12 per cent to Rs 827.70 at 3 pm on the BSE.