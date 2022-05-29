hamburger

HDFC bank leads among 7 of top-10 firms adding ₹1.16 lakh crore in m-cap

PTI | New Delhi, May 29 | Updated on: May 29, 2022
Reliance Industries, TCS and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) emerged as the laggards.

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms jumped by ₹1,16,048.1 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winners from the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, TCS and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) emerged as the laggards.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹39,358.5 crore to reach ₹7,72,514.65 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rallied ₹23,230.8 crore to ₹3,86,264.80 crore and that of HDFC zoomed ₹23,141.7 crore to ₹4,22,654.38 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank went higher by ₹21,047.06 crore to ₹5,14,298.92 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed ₹5,801 crore to ₹4,18,564.28 crore. Infosys added ₹2,341.24 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,14,644.50 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose ₹1,127.8 crore to ₹5,47,525.25 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries' market valuation tumbled ₹31,761.77 crore to stand at ₹17,42,128.01 crore. The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked ₹11,599.19 crore to ₹11,93,655.74 crore and that of LIC fell by ₹2,972.75 crore to ₹5,19,630.19 crore.

Last week, the Sensex climbed 558.27 points or 1.02 per cent. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, LIC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Published on May 29, 2022
