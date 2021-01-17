HDFC Bank penalises employee for wrongful share trading

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In a rare instance where any listed company has penalised its own senior executive for ‘wrongful’ share market trading, HDFC Bank has imposed a penalty of ₹10.2 lakh against its senior executive Jimmy Tata, the chief credit officer of the bank, for selling shares in violation of insider trading violations. The bank has directed the officer to deposit the fine with SEBI’s investor protection fund.
Experts are of the view that still this does not stop SEBI from taking action against the executive. Tata, who was the chief risk officer of HDFC Bank till last month, took on the new role just recently. HDFC said that Tata had sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in an “inadvertent trade”.
“SEBI in the past has provided deference to companies voluntarily taking an action to impose no or less regulatory penalty considering it as a good corporate governance measure. But it is fact specific,” said Sumit Agrawal, Founder, Regstreet Law Advisers & former Sebi officer.
“The Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the Bank’s Share Dealing Code (Bank’s Code) or the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations),” HDFC Bank said in its regulatory filing to the exchanges.
According to HDFC, its panel determined that there was a violation of the Bank’s Code and PIT Regulations and imposed a penalty of ₹10.20 lakh on Tata.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...