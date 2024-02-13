HFCL Limited’s shares rose after the company reported bagging an order worth Rs ₹141 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for backhauling solutions. The company said the deal is HFCL’s commitment as the first ‘Made in India’ provider of backhauling solutions for mobile networks utilising unlicensed band radio (UBR) technology.

HFCL will supply UBRs operating in the 5GHz frequency band with 1Gbps capacity. The collaboration aims to bolster BSNL’s network infrastructure across India, supporting both 4G and 5G requirements, while optimising equipment costs and spectrum usage charges.

HFCL’s UBRs leverage MIMO and OFDM technologies, offering bandwidth capacity for future network demands. Furthermore, HFCL’s AI-powered unified cloud network management system (UcNMS) will facilitate network management and application control to enhance operational efficiency for telcos and other enterprises, the company said.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said, “This significant order cements HFCL’s position as a leader in indigenous 4G and 5G technology solutions. With a strategic ‘Make in India’ approach, our cutting-edge 4G and 5G backhauling solution emphasises capturing opportunities in global markets while aligning with the India Stack initiative. The deployment of these advanced solutions promises higher data transfer rates, low latency and enhanced reliability and performance.”

The shares were up by 0.50 per cent to ₹94.70 at 10.48 am on the BSE.