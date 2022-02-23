hamburger

Markets

IIFL Securities, GoCharting join hands

Our Bureau | Chennai, February 23 | Updated on: Feb 23, 2022

IIFL Securities has announced partnership with GoCharting, a Luxembourg-based company providing research and charting platform for NSE and MCX as well as multiple crypto exchanges. The partnership will add value to the IIFL Securities customers by offering low-latency real time feed, comprehensive toolkit for charts, order flow and technical analysis. The GoCharting cloud-based platform allows traders to build a personalised monitoring interface with high performance charting. Shares of IIFL Securities closed 2.65 per cent higher at ₹85.20 on the BSE.

Published on February 23, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you