IIFL Securities, GoCharting join hands

IIFL Securities has announced partnership with GoCharting, a Luxembourg-based company providing research and charting platform for NSE and MCX as well as multiple crypto exchanges. The partnership will add value to the IIFL Securities customers by offering low-latency real time feed, comprehensive toolkit for charts, order flow and technical analysis. The GoCharting cloud-based platform allows traders to build a personalised monitoring interface with high performance charting. Shares of IIFL Securities closed 2.65 per cent higher at ₹85.20 on the BSE.
Published on
February 23, 2022
