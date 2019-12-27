Markets

Merger: IIFL Wealth Mgmt gets nod

IIFL Wealth Advisors (India) has amalgamated with IIFL Wealth Management from Friday following NCLT approval. IIFL Wealth Advisors, a wholly owned subsidiary of IIFL Wealth Management, had filed a scheme of amalgamation seeking sanction from the Chennai bench and Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, respectively. Both the companies have received final order from the Chennai and Mumbai benches of the NCLT. Subsequent to the above, the company has filed requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies to make the scheme effective from December 27. Our Bureau

