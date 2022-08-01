India, Singapore exchanges kick off derivatives trading link

A cross-border derivatives trading link between the Singapore Exchange Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. has started, ending years of delays after they concluded a bitter feud that left global investors in a lurch.

The NSE IFSC-SGX Connect was formally launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, and is ready to clear Nifty equity derivatives for global institutions, according to a statement from the Singapore Exchange dated July 29.

The link, similar to the Hong Kong-Shanghai connect, allows global investors to trade stocks listed on the local Indian bourse instead of an earlier arrangement that allowed such trades via the Singapore exchange only.

The start of the link also marks an end to the quarrel that erupted in 2018 after the Singapore bourse announced plans to introduce single-stock futures trading on shares of some of India’s largest companies. The bourses, however, were able to revive talks, leading to the trading link.