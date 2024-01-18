Inox Wind has appointed Akhil Jindal as its Group Chief Financial Officer. Akhil Jindal is an engineering graduate and an MBA from IIM Bangalore. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering, corporate finance, banking, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

Before Welspun, Jindal worked in S. Kumars, where he was in charge of the 400 MW Hydro Project in Madhya Pradesh, and completed multiple acquisitions, such as Reid & Tailor and Iwerks in Hollywood (USA).

He had also worked with Essar Group, handling finance and heading the 330 MW combined cycle power project in Madhya Pradesh.

The stock surged by 4.88 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹447.70 as of 2.55 pm on Thursday.