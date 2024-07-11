Stock markets have seen a solid run in the past few months scaling all peaks in the vicinity. The rally, with support from domestic and global macros, shows no signs of slowing down despite a fee corrective blips here and there. The bull market is here to stay, say industry pundits. “The mid-caps and small-caps have definitely fuelled this broad-based rally with the benchmark mid-cap and small-cap indices, too, gaining 24-25 per cent YTD, reflecting the overall investor interest in these categories,” Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice-President - Research, Angel One, told businessline. Edited excerpts:

Q The bull run is unabated despite the election results being contradictory to market expectation. What, according to you, are risks to watch out for, going forward?

When there is a bull market and there is a credible economic growth story, even negative news flows and events get absorbed by the markets and the up-move continues. With India’s economic growth outlook continuing to remain positive and the world looking up to India as a major global growth engine, it is bound to have a bullish impact on markets. Further, billions of dollars’ worth of investments flowing into the stock markets, both domestic and international put together, along withinvestor interest across sectors... all spells positive for the markets.