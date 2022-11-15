The public issue of Inox Green Energy closes for subscription today. The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 85 per cent on the second day of subscription on Monday.

The company has fixed ₹61-65 per share as the price band for the ₹740-crore IPO.

The minimum lot size is 230 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

According to data available with the exchanges, the issue received bids for 5.70 crore shares against 6.67 crore shares on offer. The portion reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 2.93 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 47 per cent subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 23 per cent.

Also read Day Trading Guide For November 15, 2022

Related Stories Stocks that will see action on November 15, 2022 Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, LTI-Mindtree, PB Fintech, Aditya Birla Capital, Alembic Pharma and Strides Pharma READ NOW

The issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹370 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity stocks aggregating to ₹370 crore by the promoter Inox Wind.

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for high net-worth-individuals, and the rest for retail investors.

Marqee investors

On Thursday, the company raised ₹333 crore by alloting 5.12 crore equity shares at ₹65 per share to 27 anchor investors, including Volrado Ventures, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Authum Investment, Saint Capital Fund, Eriska Investment Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund, Citigroup, Dovetail India Fund, AG Dynamic, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Edelweiss, and JM Financial.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit