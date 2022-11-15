Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced the setting up of a joint venture company with Gadot Chemical Terminals Ltd in Israel. According to a regulatory filing by APSEZ, the joint venture company— Mediterranean International Ports A.D.G.D Ltd— was incorporated on November 13, 2022 in Israel.

The L&T Group has announced operationalisation of the merger of Mindtreewith Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), creating the country’s sixth largest software firm with a revenue of $5.25 billion this year, and the new entity, LTI Mindtree, will begin trading from November 24.

Tiger Global Management on Monday offloaded shares of Policybazaar’s parent firm PB Fintech for ₹522 crore through open market transactions. PB Fintech operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.

Talks between Aditya Birla Capital and Japan-based Nippon Life for merger have failed as later did not agree to reduced stake in life insurance venture of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) post resolution, a PTI report said quoting sources. Nippon Life, which has 49 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), was considering a merger between Reliance Nippon Life and Birla Sun Life Insurance, an entity of Aditya Birla Capital.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US health regulator to market cyclophosphamide capsules that used in the treatment of cancer.

Strides Pharma Science has said the European Medicines Agency has recommended granting market authorisation for Kauliv, an injection intended for the treatment of osteoporosis, developed by its biologics arm Stelis Biopharma. The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) had adopted a positive opinion, recommending granting marketing authorisation for KaulivTM on November 11, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

