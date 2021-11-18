IPO screener: Paytm, Sapphire Foods listing today

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The IPO of Go Fashion, which owns women’s wear brand Go Colors, was subscribed 2.46 times on Day 1 itself, thanks to strong retail investors' interest. The IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday and closes on Monday, received bids for 1.99 crore shares as against 80.79 lakh shares on offer. While the price band is ₹655-690, the market lot is 21 shares.
Retail investors portion received bids for 12.14 times even as QIBs and NIIs quotas saw a subscription of 0.25 and 0.44 time only.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹890 crore.
The fresh proceeds will fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets, to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Go Fashion (India) on Tuesday allotted shares worth ₹455 crore to anchor investors. The company allotted 6.6 million shares at ₹690 apiece to anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Trust, Nomura, SBI MF and Axis MF.
All eyes are on the listing of India's largest IPO - One97 Communications, which operates Paytm. Paytm, which raised ₹18,300 crore in the IPO will make a debut at the bourses on Thursday. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹2,150 a share, at the upper end of a price band of ₹2,080-2,150 a share.
The issue was subscribed 1.89 times overall. Paytm allocated shares worth ₹8,235 crore to more than 100 anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore. The IPO was subscribed 1.66 times by retail investors and 2.79 times by QIBs. But, it saw only a muted response from HNIs, whose portion received just 24 per cent.
The ₹2,073-crore IPO of Sapphire Foods India Ltd closed strongly, with the issue subscribing 5.75 times. The issue received bids for 5.77 crore shares against 96.63 lakh shares on offer.
Sapphire Foods has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,180, at the upper end of the ₹1,120-1,180 price band.
Retail investors have shown immense interest in the public issue of the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets on Thursday, as their quota was subscribed 8.43 times. Portions reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyer and non-institutional investors were subscribed by 6.95 times and 2.49 times, respectively.
Sapphire Foods India had raised ₹933 crore from anchor investors ahead of it.
