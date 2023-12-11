Jash Engineering Ltd’s shares were up 0.57 per cent after the company released consolidated order information for November 2023, detailing orders valued at ₹54 crore, with ₹34 crore attributed to the Indian market and ₹20 crore for international markets.

Key contributors to November’s orders were Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd in Noida, and Suez India Ltd in Gurugram for the Indian market. For international markets, NYCDDC Recon was significant for Tide Gate Bridge in the USA, along with Storm Sewer Improvements in Camp Funston, KS, also in the USA.

The company’s total consolidated order book stands at ₹870 crore as of December 1, 2023, with ₹259 crore for the Indian market and ₹611 crore for international markets.

Additionally, negotiations for orders worth ₹11 crore are ongoing as of December 1, 2023, with ₹8 crore aimed at the Indian market and ₹3 crore for international projects.

The shares were up by 0.57 per cent to ₹1,497.30 at 12:10 pm on the NSE.