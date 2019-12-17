Broker's call: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (Buy)

Realme ends 2019 with Realme X2 for good measure
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
ICICI Securities
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (Buy)
CMP: ₹424.7
Target: ₹550
Surprising positive move by regulator: We view NPPA’s (National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority) notification of one-time price increase to the tune of 50 per cent for select 21 NLEM (National List of Essential Medicines) products. It is surprisingly positive for the industry as the regulators have been largely focused on reducing healthcare cost by capping the prices across pharma and hospitals verticals. It also indicates a sense of relief that the regulators are ready to help the industry where necessary. We expect JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals to benefit with this announcement as it can potentially raise prices in four metronidazole-based drugs, which currently contribute about 10 per cent of India sales. Any price increase would raise India revenue by 5 per cent and large part of this revenue increase post trade margin would translate directly to PBT.
Outlook: The key positive about the company is that about 43 per cent of its total revenues and >55 per cent of EBITDA comes from domestic formulations We expect 17.5 per cent PAT CAGR over FY19-FY22 led by strong growth in India and 220 bps margin expansion. RoIC would improve from 17.0 per cent in FY19 to 24.9 per cent in FY22E.
Risks: Slowdown in India growth and escalation of ranitidine impurity issue.
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...