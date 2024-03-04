Julius Baer, the largest foreign wealth manager in India, has appointed Abhishek Chandra as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the firm. Prior to this appointment, Chandra, who has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and wealth management industry, was Senior Executive Vice President— Head, Technology, Private Banking and Retail Institutional Division at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In his new role, Chandra will be responsible for streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency and driving operational excellence across functions. He will also be overlooking the technology function.

In January 2024, Shuja Siddiqui joined Julius Baer India and assumed the role of Chief of Staff, responsible for Business Management, Marketing, and Strategic Initiatives. Siddiqui joined Julius Baer from 360 One Wealth, where he was leading Strategy, strategic endeavours and special projects. He brings with him more than 22 years of experience in Wealth Management having worked with L&T Capital, Societe Generale and HDFC Bank.

Both Abhishek Chandra and Shuja Siddiqui will report directly to Umang Papneja, CEO, Julius Baer India.

Umang Papneja, CEO of Julius Baer, said, “India is an important growth market for Julius Baer and these strategic appointments mark a pivotal moment in our journey. We remain steadfast in our commitment to capitalise on the vast opportunities within the Indian market, which is currently witnessing a remarkable surge in wealth accumulation, extending beyond major metropolitan areas to encompass Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, reflecting the broadening landscape of wealth.

I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Abhishek and Shuja as we remain committed to delivering tailored wealth management solutions to our growing base of UHNI and HNI clientele in India.”

