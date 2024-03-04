March 04, 2024 08:56

Godrej Properties: The company entered into an agreement to develop a township project on 62-acre parcel in North Bengaluru, with an estimated booking value of approximately ₹5,000 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company signed a five-year pact with Axis Bank for sales, distribution and marketing, along with expense management to drive forex card spends and greater usage of the software.

PSP Projects: The company bagged two projects — to construct and maintain Human and Biological Gallery at Science City, Ahmedabad for ₹268.11 crore, and construct the commercial building ORYX at GIFT City for ₹118.13 crore.

SJVN: The company will develop a 200 MW solar park worth ₹1,100 crore in Khavda, Gujarat on build, own and operate basis.

NTPC: The board approved ₹17,195.31 crore investment for two 800 MW power plants under the third stage of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project.

Dr Lal PathLabs: Bharath U resigned from the post of CEO due to undisclosed reasons. His last working day will be on or before May 20.

JSW Steel: Subsidiary JSW Steel Italy SRL signed MoU to relaunch Steelworks site of Piombino. The deal provides four months of collaboration for execution of Program Agreement.

Info Edge (India): The company’s mobile applications Naukri jobseeker, Naukrigulf Job Search App and 99acres were reinstated on the Google Play Store after being removed on alleged violation of payment policy.

Matrimony.com: The company received a letter from Google stating it can’t protect delisting of apps from Play Store if company does not adhere to Google Play’s payment policy. The company said it is in the process of initiating further actions to restore the apps and its appeal is still pending before the Supreme Court.

HG Infra Engineering: The company got a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for construction project worth ₹447.1 crore.

Vimta Labs: The company received a grant of ₹4.1 crore from Government of India for upgradation of its food testing laboratory.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The company opened a new assembly line for electric two-wheelers in Jharkhand, with an initial annual capacity of 20,000 units.

Patel Engineering: The company received a Letter of Acceptance for ₹525.36 crore contract with joint venture partner in Khammam City, Telangana, for RCC protection wall project. Patel Engineering’s share in the contract is ₹267.93 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The company launched a project in North Bengaluru with revenue potential of ₹380 crore.

Apollo Tubes: The company received ₹16.86 crore GST demand including tax, interest, penalty from State Tax Officer, Tamil Nadu.

MOIL: The company produced 1.51 lakh tonne of manganese ore, 15% more than the year-ago period. Overall production registered growth of 37% 15.84 lakh tonne up to February.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports: The company commissioned a 120 TPD liquid glucose unit in Malda, West Bengal.

Finolex Industries: The company signed a pact to buy 15.3% stake in Hinduja Renewables One Pvt. for ₹3.14 crore, to purchase solar power for 25 years.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise: A Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at the company and reported that the market regulator has found a $241 million accounting issue at the company.

One 97 Communications: The Financial Intelligence Unit of India has imposed a penalty of ₹5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violations of the bank’s obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Jio Financial Services: The Bombay Stock Exchange announced its periodic reconstitution of

S&P BSE Indices on Thursday, with Jio Financial Services being the only addition to the S&P BSE

Large Cap.

Axis Bank: The company approved the raising of ₹4,000 crore via long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures, and other debt instruments. The fundraise will have a base issue size of ₹1,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹3,000 crore.

Asian Paints: The company will set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 4 lakhs KL per annum. The approximate investment for the facility is ₹2,000 crore.

Torrent Power: The company received a ₹2,700 crore order from Railway Energy Management for installing about 325 MW of renewable capacity. The company received a letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to supply power from a a gas-based power project.

Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea: Tanla Platforms has signed a definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy ‘Messaging as a platform’ in India.

Cipla: The U.S. FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at the manufacturing facility in China from Feb. 26 to March 1 and concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

PVR Inox: The company opened a 4-screen multiplex in Patna and a 14-screen multiplex in Pune.

Larsen and Turbo: The company’s arm has transferred the remaining 25% stake in step-down unit

IIML to Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg on Feb. 29.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company reported total production volume at 1.78 lakh units vs. 1.59 lakh units year-on-year for the month of February.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales at 4.68 lakh units vs. 3.94 lakh units year-on-year and total exports at 23,153 units vs. 12,143 units.

Welspun Corp.: The company’s unit proposed to set up a manufacturing facility for plastic pipes and water storage tanks in Madhya Pradesh for an investment of ₹400 crore.

Rainbow Children Hospital: The company has inaugurated a new 80-bed hospital in Tamil Nadu.

After this, the total bed capacity of the company will increase to 1,885 beds. The total project cost is ₹60 crore.

Lemon Tree: The company signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under its brand, ‘Keys Lite’.

PFC: The company incorporated Bhuj II Transmission for the development of ‘Augmentation of Transformation Capacity at Bhuj-11 PS and Angul Sundargarh Transmission for the development of ‘Eastern Region Transmission Limited Generation Scheme-l’.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company expands its global footprint with the launch of Nysaa, the first ever beauty retail store in Dubai, in collaboration with Apparel Group.

S H Kelkar and Company: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in New Jersey,

USA.

Angel One: The company collaborated with a group of seasoned wealth managers to lead its tech-led omnichannel wealth management business.

Ganesha Ecosphere: The company announced the start of commercial operations at its subsidiary’s production lines for recycled polyester staple fibre and PET chips in Telangana.

Harsha Engineers: The company has terminated HASPL Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in accordance with applicable laws as per a certificate issued by the state corporation commission.

IPO Offering

Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed to 6.97 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (6.22 times), retail investors (10.21 times), institutional investors (1.86 times).

Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed to 8.01 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (8.92 times) and other investors bid for 6.93 times.

Block Deals

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.: APIS Growth 6 sold 99.6 lakh shares (1.7%) at ₹553.01 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 69.6 lakh shares (1.19%) at ₹553 apiece, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 30 lakh shares (0.51%).

Bulk deals

Ultramarine and Pigments: Swayam Rajiv Doshi bought 1.47 lakh shares (0.5%) at ₹399.96 apiece.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable bought 15.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at ₹698.15, while Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares (1.22%) at ₹689.19 apiece.

Insider Trades

Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 1.5 lakh shares on Feb 28.

Pledge Share Details

Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 28.

Trading Tweaks

Moved out short-term ASM framework: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

F&O BAN

ZEEL