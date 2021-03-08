Just Dial gains 7% on advertising agreement for IPL

The shares of Just Dial Limited gained over 7 per cent on Monday on an advertising agreement for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

At 12:48 om, Just Dial was trading at ₹941.40, on the BSE, up ₹65.40 or 7.47 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹957.40 and an intraday low of ₹920.00. It opened at ₹925.00 as against the previous close of ₹876.00.

IPL to start on April 9 with no spectators inside the stadium

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹940.90, up 64.55 or 7.37 per cent.

Just Dial Limited on Sunday announced that it had signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held during April-May 2021.