Markets

Just Dial gains 7% on advertising agreement for IPL

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 08, 2021

‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ pact signed with Star India Private Ltd

The shares of Just Dial Limited gained over 7 per cent on Monday on an advertising agreement for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

At 12:48 om, Just Dial was trading at ₹941.40, on the BSE, up ₹65.40 or 7.47 per cent. It hit an intraday high of ₹957.40 and an intraday low of ₹920.00. It opened at ₹925.00 as against the previous close of ₹876.00.

IPL to start on April 9 with no spectators inside the stadium

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹940.90, up 64.55 or 7.37 per cent.

Just Dial Limited on Sunday announced that it had signed an advertising agreement with broadcaster Star India Private Limited for advertising as ‘Co-Presenting Sponsor’ in Indian Premier League - 14 (IPL 2021), to be held during April-May 2021.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 08, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.