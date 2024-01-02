KFin Technologies Limited introduced XAlt, an integrated fund administration platform specifically designed for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in India.

According to the company, XAlt aims to simplify and streamline fund administration, catering to the needs of investors, fund managers, distributors, and regulators in the growing market. AIF commitments witnessing a 580x increase from ₹1,437 crore in 2013 to ₹8,33,774 crore in March 2023.

The platform offers solutions, enhancing operational efficiency through features such as persona-based portals for different users, digital onboarding for investors and distributors system integration, innovative commission processing, regular AML/KYC checks, and robust security measures.

Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO at KFintech, said, “XAlt signifies KFintech’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the growing demands of investors, fund managers, distributors, and regulators in the rapidly expanding AIF market in India. With the introduction of XAlt, KFintech aims to set new standards in the AIF fund administration space, offering a fully automated system that aligns with the industry’s evolving requirements.”

The shares were up by 0.08 per cent to ₹483.90 at 12.43 pm on the BSE.