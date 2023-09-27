Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.’s shares were up by 2.19 per cent after the company introduced a range of CPCB IV+ compliant gensets. They adhere to the latest emission standards mandated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The newly launched gensets are engineered to meet power requirements across various industries, aiming to provide cleaner and more reliable power sources. They are designed for flexibility, capable of operating efficiently on various fuel options, including diesel, natural gas, and biogas .

All these gensets are IoT-enabled, revolutionising power generation and its monitoring capabilities. Through advanced connectivity and data analytics, real-time insights, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring are facilitated, improving operational efficiency and uptime. The integration of IoT technology underscores Kirloskar’s vision to offer customer-centric solutions. With these gensets, customers gain greater control, reliability, and visibility over their power generation assets.

The shares were up by 2.19 per cent to ₹521.60 at 11.12 a.m. on the BSE.