Kotak Iconic Fund, an open-ended fund, has raised ₹2000 crore, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers said in a release.

Conceptualised as an equity multi-advisor portfolio solution, the fund has maintained a flexible approach by adopting diversified active and passive strategies across market capitalisation and tactical allocations.

The Iconic Fund helps investors who are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with rising volatility and ever-changing market environment, which makes it challenging to build and maintain equity portfolios across market cycles.

“Kotak Iconic Fund helps bring efficiency and operational ease to investor’s equity journey,” said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO, Investments and Strategy, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. The fund dynamically handles strategy selection, allocation and performance monitoring.

Kotak Iconic Fund is also enabled to accept inflows from five offshore jurisdictions, including the US, UK, Singapore, DIFC and Hong Kong providing a convenient investing platform for non-residents to access Indian equity markets. Kotak Alt under Kotak Optimus and Kotak Iconic offers multi-asset and equity discretionary portfolio solutions to both resident and non-resident investors having varying investment objectives.

