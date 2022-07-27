Kotak Securities ties up with Kerala-based Sharewealth Securities

Kotak Securities Ltd has announced its strategic tie-up with Kerala-based brokerage firm Sharewealth Securities. Under this partnership, Kotak Securities will cater to more than 40,000 investors and clients of Sharewealth Securities.

Jaideep Hansraj, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Securities, said, “We are committed to ensure seamless integration and provide the best-possible service to the newly-added clientele. The tie-up will further strengthen the investor’s journey in the stock market with our research insights, trading app loaded with a host of features and make transactions faster”.

According to Ramakrishnan TB, Managing Director and CEO, Sharewealth Securities, the alliance with Kotak will create more opportunities for customers to invest in a wide range of products along with robust technology. It will be a win-win situation for all stakeholders and it will empower Sharewealth to serve clients — both resident and NRI — with best practices in the industry for wealth creation.

The changing dynamics in trading

Later speaking to reporters, Ramakrishnan told reporters that a collaborative mechanism is inevitable with technological advancements in the wake of a competitive environment. He pointed out that a new investment culture is booming, especially among the younger generation. Sharewealth, incorporated in 2005, has garnered ₹1,200-crore assets under management (AUM) after adopting a word-of-mouth campaign rather than aggressive marketing initiatives.

The company currently offers a wide range of services including equities, derivatives, commodities, currencies, depository services and so on, he added.