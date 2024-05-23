Shakti Pumps (India) Limited’s shares rose 4.76 per cent after the company secured its 14th patent for a new motor technology. The patent, titled “Method and Apparatus for Soft Start, Soft Stop, Protection & Brown Out Operation of a Grid-Connected Motor,” was awarded by the Patent Office, Government of India, in accordance with the Patents Act of 1970. This patent is valid for 20 years from the date of filing.

The company informed that newly patented technology introduced advancements aimed at improving the functionality and efficiency of motors and grid electrical systems. One of the key features is the soft starter, which gradually increases motor speed to reduce mechanical stress and extend the lifespan of the motor and connected equipment. This controlled start eliminates the sudden torque and mechanical shock often seen with traditional starting methods, making it particularly useful for sensitive equipment.

The company also said, technology enhances the reliability of power electronic circuits by providing input boost and mitigating the risk of surges caused by voltage swells. In pump applications, it helps prevent water hammer and mechanical shock in piping systems.

Shakti Pumps’ shares gained 4.76 per cent to ₹2,810 at 3.25 pm on the BSE.