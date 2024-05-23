May 23, 2024 07:40

Nykaa: Net profit at Rs 9.1 cr vs Rs 2.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 1667 cr vs Rs 1302 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Gland Pharma: Net profit at Rs 192 cr vs Rs 79 cr, Revenue at Rs 1537 cr vs Rs 785 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

GE Power: Net profit at Rs 26 cr vs loss Rs 130 cr, Revenue at Rs 391 cr vs Rs 344.4 cr (Positive)

Teamlease: Net profit at Rs 28.13 cr vs Rs 24.36 cr, Revenue at Rs 2432 cr vs Rs 2027 cr. (Positive)

Ramco Cements: Net profit at Rs 121.4 cr vs poll of Rs 111 cr, Revenue at Rs 2673.3 cr vs Rs 2520 cr. (Positive)

PGEL: Net profit up 73.1% at ₹69.6 cr vs ₹40.2 cr, Revenue up 30% at ₹1,076.6 cr vs ₹828.2 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Jubilant Food: Net profit at Rs 207 cr vs poll of Rs 44 cr, Revenue at Rs 1572 cr vs poll of Rs 1327 cr. (Positive)

Metro Brands: Net profit at ₹155.2 cr vs ₹68.5 cr, Revenue up 7.1% at ₹583 cr vs ₹544.1 cr (YoY) (Positive)

GR Shipping: Net profit at Rs 111.6 cr vs Rs 55.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 1016 cr vs Rs 601 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Navneet: EBITDA at Rs 86.0 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 435 cr vs Rs 259 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

NIACL: Operating profit of ₹6 crore from loss of ₹68 crore, Net earned premium up 13.5% from last year to ₹8,975 crore. (Positive)

All cargo Logistics: Company arm, ECU Worldwide, acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade for €2.9 million (Positive)

Zydus Life: Company receives USFDA approval for asthma treatment drug. (Positive)

Mahindra Finance: Company receives IRDAI approval to sell insurance products as corporate agent. (Positive)

Data Patterns: Company expects to receive another 1,000 cr order intake during the course of this Financial year. (Positive)

Oil India: Company in pact with NRL for transportation of additional petroleum products via Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (Positive)

Petronet LNG: Net profit at Rs 734.1 cr vs Rs 591.2 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 13,793.2 cr vs Rs 13,873.9 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Minda Corp: Net profit at Rs 71 cr vs Rs 122 cr, Revenue at Rs 1215 cr vs Rs 1075 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

GMM Pfaudler: Net profit at Rs 28.71 cr vs Rs 33.34 cr, Revenue at Rs 741 cr vs Rs 866 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Max Healthcare: Net profit at Rs 251.5 cr vs Rs 251 cr, Revenue at Rs 1423 cr vs Rs 1214 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Torrent Power: Net profit at Rs 447.04 cr vs Rs 483.93 cr, Revenue at Rs 6529 cr vs Rs 6038 cr. (Neutral)

HEG: Net profit at Rs 32.9 cr vs Rs 99.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 546.9 cr vs Rs 616.9 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Star Cement: Net profit down 8.8% at ₹876.6 cr vs ₹961.1 cr, Revenue up 10.2% at ₹9,135.3 cr vs ₹8,291.5 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Fair Chem: Net profit at Rs 11.8 cr vs Rs 12.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 161 cr vs Rs 148 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

GPPL: Net profit at Rs 66 cr vs Rs 97 cr, Revenue at Rs 157 cr vs Rs 130 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Power Grid: Net profit at Rs 4127 cr vs Rs 4217 cr, Revenue at Rs 11050 cr vs Rs 11328 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Grasim: Net loss at Rs 441 cr vs profit Rs 93.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 6768 cr vs Rs 6646 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)

Paytm: Company Expect take rate to settle at 3-3.5% due to rise in distribution of loans, focus on prime customers (Neutral)

Sun Pharma: Dilip Shanghvi, MD of Sun Pharma, appointed as Chairman of the Board. (Neutral)

Indian Bank: Company to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore via equity and debt (Neutral)

IB Real: Completed the acquisition of BLU Annex at an enterprise value of ₹1,150 crore. (Neutral)

Adani Energy Solutions: To consider fund raising via QIP on May 27. (Neutral)

*Unichem Lab: Net loss at Rs 129.3 cr vs Rs 44.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 431.7 cr vs Rs 402 cr. (YoY) (Negative)

Keystone Realtors: Company to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via QIP, indicative price at ₹660/sh (Negative)

Deepak NTR: Excessive dumping of products by China in the Indian market is posing a challenge for the company (Negative)

Gandhar Oil : Net profit at Rs 12 cr vs Rs 50 cr, Revenue at Rs 939 cr vs Rs 1103 cr. (YoY) (Negative)

Everest : Net profit at Rs 5 cr vs Rs 13 cr, Revenue at Rs 432 cr vs Rs 446 cr. (YoY) (Negative)