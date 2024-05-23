Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 May 2024
- May 23, 2024 16:23
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty hit all-time peaks after RBI’s highest-ever dividend announcement
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rallied more than 1.6 per cent to close at lifetime high levels on Thursday following buying in banking, oil and auto shares and a record dividend payout by the RBI to the government.
Regaining the 75,000 level after its best single-day gain since January 29, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed at all-time peak of 75,418.04, up by 1,196.98 points or 1.61 per cent over the last close. During the day, it zoomed 1,278.85 points or 1.72 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 75,499.91.
The NSE Nifty inched closer to the record 23,000 mark during the day. It went up by 369.85 points or 1.64 per cent to 22,967.65. During the day, it jumped 395.8 points or 1.75 per cent to 22,993.60 — its intra-day record peak.
- May 23, 2024 16:03
Stock Market Live Today: Dhanlaxmi Bank net profit rises 17% in FY24 to ₹58 crore
Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank has posted a 17 per cent growth in net profit at ₹57.82 crore for the financial year ended March 31 against a net profit of ₹49.36 crore for the period ended March 31, 2023. Operating profit for the period was ₹69.26 crore.
- May 23, 2024 15:47
Stock Market Live Today: Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, on market outlook
“The headline index posted a record gain, with leading sectors such as banking and automotive outperforming. The RBI’s record dividend is akin to an indirect rate cut, and is expected to reduce bond yields. The broader market remained buoyant, aided by the composite HSBC PMI data for May, which indicated strong expansion. Early onset of southwest monsoon has provided a boost to the domestic market, which was underperforming in the last 2 months to other emerging markets.”
- May 23, 2024 15:46
Stock Market Live Today: Uno Minda board has approved expansion of AW2W plant located at Supa, Ahmednagar.
- May 23, 2024 15:45
Stock Market Live Today: Top gainers and losers on NSE
Top gainers:
Adani Enterprises (8.19%), Adani Ports (4.80%), M&M (3.53%), Eicher Motors (3.40%), Axis Bank (3.37%)
Top losers:
Sun Pharma (-2.71%), Power Grid (-2.07%), Hindalco (-1.25%), Coal India (-0.94%), NTPC (-0.44%)
- May 23, 2024 15:44
Stock Market Live Today: GOCL Corporation has announced the resignation of Pankaj Kumar as Managing Director & CEO of the company w.e.f. Jun 30, 2024.
- May 23, 2024 15:36
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex closed at 75,418.04, higher by 1196.98 pts or 1.61% and Nifty 50 at 22,967.65, up by 369.85 pts or 1.64%.
- May 23, 2024 15:29
Stock Market Live Today: Shakti Pumps secures new motor patent, stock rises
Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received a patent for inventing “Method and apparatus for soft start, soft stop, protection & brown out operation of a grid-connected motor.”
Shakti Pumps stock rose 1.39% on the BSE, trading at ₹2,719.60.
- May 23, 2024 15:24
Stock market live updates: Uno Minda stock surges 6.91% on NSE, board approves acquisition of 1.97% stake in Toyoda Gosei Minda India from Minda Investment
Uno Minda stock surges 6.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹810.10. The board has approved acquisition of 1.97% stake in Toyoda Gosei Minda India from Minda Investment.
The board considered shareholder authorisation for raising up to ₹2,000 crore through issue of securities, including foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).
In the quarter ended March 2024, the company reported consolidated net profit of ₹301.72 crore, as against ₹194.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- May 23, 2024 15:15
Stock market live updates: Nifty bank rose 2% to trade at 48,736.50
- May 23, 2024 15:14
Stock market live updates: Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscribed 3.73 times as of 3 pm on May 23, 2024
Awfis Space Solutions IPO has been subscribed 3.73 times as of 3 pm on May 23, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.31 times, NII portion 5.64 times, retail 11.04 times, and that reserved for employees 6.23 times. The issue closes on May 27.
- May 23, 2024 15:13
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 3 pm
Of a total of 3,925 stocks that were traded today, 1,774 advanced, while 2,028 stocks declined; 123 stocks remained unchanged. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 216, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27.
In addition, 254 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 240 hit the lower circuit.
- May 23, 2024 15:11
Stock market live updates: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, Assistant Vice-President, Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services, on market movements today
The Nifty index reached a record high during Thursday’s trading session, while the Sensex surged by over 750 points, buoyed by significant gains in banking and technology heavyweights. The Nifty50 attained a lifetime high of 22,841, rising nearly 1%. Market sentiment, particularly in the banking sector, improved substantially following the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement of a ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend payout to the government for FY24, which exceeded market expectations. This dividend payout is expected to help the government reduce its fiscal deficit and increase capital expenditure. Additionally, the continuous decline in crude oil prices, which fell by nearly 4% this week, has raised expectations of a reduction in the U.S. inflation figures. This potential mitigation of inflation could prompt the US monetary authorities to lower the key benchmark rate sooner than anticipated.
- May 23, 2024 14:49
Stock market live updates: Integra Essentia has received an order from ITC group’s agri division for supplying 500 mt of rice
- May 23, 2024 14:48
Stock market live updates: Page Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹120 per equity share
- May 23, 2024 14:41
Stock market live updates: Kranti Industries receives business nomination letter and purchase order from CNH Industrial (India) Pvt Ltd, for consideration of ₹1.02 crore
- May 23, 2024 14:33
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: Adani Enterprises (5.60%), L&T (3.85%), Adani Ports (3.40%), Axis Bank (3.25%), Maruti (2.98%)
Major losers: Power Grid (-2.96%), Sun Pharma (-2.94%), Hindalco (-2.34%), Coal India (-1.12%), NTPC (-0.71%)
- May 23, 2024 14:31
Stock market live updates: Nifty bank increased by 2.08% to trade at 48,777.45. Sectoral indices of Nifty private bank, PSU Bank, financial services, auto, IT, and oil & gas trade over 1%
- May 23, 2024 14:28
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex trades higher by 1120.4 pts or 1.51 per cent at 75,341.46 as of 2.25 pm. Nifty 50 at 22,946.15, increased by 348.35 pts or 1.54 per cent
- May 23, 2024 14:16
Stock market live updates: GPT Infraprojects Ltd has been declared L1 in order valued at ₹554.94 Ccore; des at ₹247 on the NSE, up by 0.98%.
- May 23, 2024 14:14
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex trades at 75,163.98, higher by 942.92 pts or 1.27% as if 2.08 pm.
- May 23, 2024 14:13
Stock market live updates: RBI announces surplus transfer of Rs 2.1 trillion
The RBI has approved the transfer of Rs 2.1 trillion as surplus to the Centre for FY2024. “We expect this transfer to have stemmed mainly from (1) large interest income earnings on foreign and domestic holdings and (2) FX sales operations by the RBI.” Noting the Indian economy’s continued resilience and robustness in FY2024, the RBI increased the contingency risk buffer (CRB) to 6.5% (from 6.0% in FY2023).
Fiscal consolidation becomes easier
The surplus transfer of Rs 2.1 trillion is higher than that of FY2025BE of around Rs 800 billion and market expectations of around Rs 1-1.2 trillion. The additional amount of around Rs1.3 tn over FY2025BE is around 0.4% of GDP. However, there could be a shortfall in divestment and telecom receipts that could partly offset gains from the surplus transfer. However, fiscal consolidation to the 4.5% GFD/GDP target by FY2026 is now easier for the government.
Central government has higher degrees of freedom
While adhering to the fiscal consolidation path is now relatively easier, there is space to alter the budgeted receipts and/or expenditure. The government can continue with its capex thrust by increasing allocations to roads, railways and defense (from their single-digit growths over FY2024RE). There is also room for the government to lower personal income taxes to boost consumption at the lower end of the tax pyramid. We expect the government to focus on higher capex and fiscal consolidation over any stimulus through tax cuts.
Favorable domestic cues to aid bond market sentiments
Domestic sentiments have lately turned quite favorable, amid (1) announcements of buybacks and (2) 1QFY25 T-Bill calendar lowered by Rs 600 bn. Meanwhile, liquidity conditions have tightened significantly due to slower government spending during the election period, even as currency leakage has been fairly tepid. We estimate the government’s cash balance to have surged to around Rs6 tn this week (including the RBI transfer). We expect the comfortable fiscal position and surplus cash balances to provide room for further buybacks, thereby reducing the net G-sec supply, and further improving demand-supply dynamics. We expect liquidity conditions to improve from 2QFY25, led by (1) revival in government spending, (2) seasonal payback in currency in circulation and (3) likely RBI intervention to manage FPI debt flows. Although domestic factors are very conducive for a rally in bonds, we remain watchful for the possibility of sterilization of the FX intervention and upside to global yields, amid further delays in the US Fed rate cycle.
- May 23, 2024 14:09
Stock market live updates: AZAD Engineering secures contract from GTRE to play the role of a production agency
AZAD Engineering Ltd, engaged in precision engineering and manufacturing, has secured a contract from GTRE (Gas Turbine Research Establishment), a research and development organization under DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and the Ministry of Defence, to play the role of a production agency.
- May 23, 2024 13:43
Stock market live updates: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services on Nifty’s new record high
“The Nifty hitting a new record is the market’s message of political stability after the elections. The rally is healthy since it is led by fairly valued largecaps.”
- May 23, 2024 13:42
Stock market live updates: Kirloskar Electric board approves proposal for merger of 4 wholly-owned subsidiaries, stock tanks 8.42% on NSE
The Kirloskar Electric board has approved the proposal for merger by absorption (amalgamation) of four wholly-owned subsidiary companies. Stock tanks 8.42% on the NSE, trading at ₹189.90.
The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 was at ₹5.42 crore, as against ₹10.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- May 23, 2024 13:16
Stock market live updates: With Nifty trading at a record high, here is an analyst’s view on what investor traders should do
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd
The Nifty index has surged to a record high after the Reserve Bank of India announced a substantial ₹2.1 lakh crore dividend to the government. This development is a significant macroeconomic positive for the market, with direct implications for the fiscal deficit and bond yields.
The infusion of funds is akin to an indirect rate cut for the economy, as it is expected to lead to a reduction in bond yields. Since many investment instruments are linked to government bond yields, this reduction will likely have a broad positive impact across the financial markets. The improved fiscal position could also prompt upgrades in India’s economic outlook.
In the current market scenario, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have been net short, but the market is experiencing a short-covering rally that appears to have further momentum. Despite continuous selling by FIIs in the cash market, there is now an anticipation that they may shift to buying, which would provide additional support to the market.
Looking ahead, the Nifty index may witness further expansion. An immediate target of 23,000 is in sight, with the possibility of reaching 24,000 as the election outcome approaches. However, while large-cap stocks are expected to perform well, mid-cap and small-cap stocks may underperform from this point forward.
- May 23, 2024 13:12
Stock market live updates: Nifty auto rose by 1.31% at 23,630.20. Top gainers M&M (2.41%), Maruti (2.36%), Eicher Motors (2.35%), Ashok Leyland (1.18%)
- May 23, 2024 12:59
Share market live news: Researchbytes Analyst updates
Researchbytes Events Update
11:00 AM Grasim
Dial: +91 22 6280 1127
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdcrxjzu
11:30 AM Pennar Inds
Dial: +91 22 62801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4dzfchvf
11:30 AM Vascon Engineer
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yyf6anzj
12:00 PM Jindal Drilling
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bde4srdv
12:00 PM Max Estates
Dial: +91 22 6280 1225
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2xaxd88c
12:00 PM Petronet LNG
Dial: 91226280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3bkmund4
12:30 PM Indigo Paint
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
12:30 PM S P Apparels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/575y8hms
12:30 PM Prataap Snacks
Dial: +91 22 6280 1297
1:30 PM Laxmi Organics
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2rse4mns
2:00 PM PI Industries
Dial: 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc4revst
2:30 PM Ashoka Buildcon
Dial: +91 22 62801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/53cvxpmx
3:00 PM Phillips Carbon Black
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/47t2ybw7
3:00 PM Navneet
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mserss5w
3:00 PM Kaveri Seed
Dial: +91 22 6280 1573
3:30 PM Metro Brands
Dial: +91 22 6280 1230
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/37u7ecde
3:30 PM Minda Inds
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/nhjnj8kf
3:30 PM Music Broadcast Private
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/wvm4tvdv
4:00 PM FIEM Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y6t9py34
4:00 PM Page Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1468
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yeymdadr
4:00 PM BCL
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1527
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2v692n9k
4:00 PM Goldiam Inter
Dial: 022 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycyhfjb5
4:15 PM Schneider Infra
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:30 PM PG Electroplast
Dial: +91 22 6280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwykbve4
5:00 PM Max Healthcare Institute
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58hzakuh
5:00 PM Puravankara
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yp5tye26
5:00 PM Barbeque Nation
Dial: +91 22 6280 1467
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4475dv6a
5:00 PM Tega Inds Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3namsbdx
5:30 PM Vertoz Advertis
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/24dkzun3
- May 23, 2024 12:57
Stock market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. | CMP Rs. 182 | M Cap Rs. 5105 Cr | 52 W H/L 196/75
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2499.8 Cr (17.2% QoQ, 22.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2208.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2133.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2043.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 185.9 Cr (5.3% QoQ, 23.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 201.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 176.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 150.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.4% vs expectation of 9.1%, QoQ 8.3%, YoY 7.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 268.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 107.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 85.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 9.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.5x TTM EPS
- May 23, 2024 12:50
Market live news: Major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE
GRSE (17.81%), Elgi Rubber (16.12%), Cochin Shipyard (11.86%), RVNL (8.36%)
- May 23, 2024 12:47
Market live news: Lead futures: Resistance holds, retain short position
Lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which consolidated in the resistance band of ₹194-196 for two weeks, has seen prices drop this week. The bears seem to be making use of the barrier to drag the contract lower.
- May 23, 2024 12:32
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. | CMP Rs. 208 | M Cap Rs. 10056 Cr | 52 W H/L 225/105
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result broadly inline with Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 251.3 Cr (-6.8% QoQ, 7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 265.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 269.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 234.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 157.3 Cr (-1.3% QoQ, 21% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 156.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 159.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 129.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 62.6% vs expectation of 59.2%, QoQ 59.1%, YoY 55.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 109.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 110.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 110.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 89 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.4x FY25E EPS
- May 23, 2024 12:30
Share market live news: Awfis Space Solutions IPO has been subscribed 3.09 times as of 12.24 pm on May 23, 2024
The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.31 times, NII 4.44 times, retail 9.33 times, and those reserved for employees 5.43 times. The issue closes on May 27.
- May 23, 2024 12:28
Share market live news: Adani Group stocks advance on the NSE:
Adani Enterprises (4.09%)
Adani Power (2.63%)
Adani Wilmar (1.95%)
Adani Total Gas (1.91%)
Adani Ports (1.51%)
Adani Green Energy (1.20%)
Adani Energy Solutions (1.12%)
Ambuja Cements (0.62%)
ACC (0.50%)
- May 23, 2024 12:17
Share market live news: Saregama India stock rises 1.90% on the NSE, trading at ₹418.65.
Saregama India’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹53.90 crore as against ₹43.61 crore.
- May 23, 2024 12:09
Share market live news: Top losers of nifty metal stocks
Hindustan Zinc (-7.30%), Vedanta (-4.27%), National Aluminium (-3.16%), NMDC (-3.09%)
- May 23, 2024 12:04
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Adani Enterprises (3.04%), Axis Bank (2.98%), L&T (2.72%), Eicher Motors (1.74%), SBI (1.62%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-3.53%), Sun Pharma (-3.13%), Hindalco (-2.02%), Coal India (-1.53%), Grasim Industries (-1.10%)
- May 23, 2024 12:02
Market live news: Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on May 23, 2024, were 1,865 against 1,769 stocks that declined; 151 stocks remain unchanged
Total stocks traded were 3,785. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 177, and those that hit a 52-week low was 24.
In addition, 216 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 194 hit the lower circuit.
- May 23, 2024 11:51
Stocks in news today: Surana Solar’s stock rises 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹39.30.
Surana Solar has informed about adoption of new line of business, belonging to the manufacturing and trading of Defence-related equipments, accessories, components, and products.
- May 23, 2024 11:33
Share market live news: Nifty 50 was up 122.55 pts or 0.54% at 22,720.35 as of 11.30 am, and BSE Sensex rose 427.99 pts or 0.58% at 74,649.05.
- May 23, 2024 11:12
Share market live news: Raminfo stock trades at ₹153.95 on the BSE, down by 0.52%.
Raminfo Ltd has been appointed as the consortium partner with training service provider, Shri Technology India Pvt Ltd, to implement skill development training programs for the Jharkhand Skill Development Mission.
- May 23, 2024 11:08
Stock market live news: Aether Industries stock rose 2.50% on the BSE, trading at ₹834.
Aether Industries will commence operations for 75% capacity at its manufacturing Facility II, following revocation order from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board.
- May 23, 2024 11:04
Share market live news: Delhivery has announced tie-up with SUGAR Cosmetics for Pan-India B2B shipments.
Delhivery stock declines 1.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹398.65.
- May 23, 2024 11:03
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Top gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Garden Reach Builders (14.13%), Cochin Shipyard (8.73%), SCI (8.67%), PGEL (8.39%), IRFC (8.25%)
Top losers:
HEG (-8.35%), Team Lease (-8.16%), Hindustan Zinc (-6.88%), Lupin (-4.87%), Vedanta (-4.57%)
- May 23, 2024 11:02
Stock market live news: Adani Total Gas Limited stock trades at ₹928.90 on the NSE, down by 0.64%.
Adani Total Gas Limited has been imposed fine of ₹4,00,000 each from NSE and BSE for Non-compliance with the requirements pertaining to the composition of the Board.
The company informed that it has already appointed Independent Director effective from March 21, 2024 after which, the Company is in full compliance of Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations effective from 21st March, 2024.
- May 23, 2024 10:54
Buzzing stocks: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock jumps 15.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,381.90, after Q4 financial results. The stock has hit a 52-week high at 1,424.80.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers’ board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.44 per equity share, in addition to interim dividend of ₹7.92 per equity share paid, for the Financial Year 2023-24.
- May 23, 2024 10:50
Stock market live news: Gland Pharma surges 4.25% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,869.25 after Q4 results.
- May 23, 2024 10:46
Share market live news: Awfis Space Solutions IPO has been subscribed 2.63 times as of 10.42 am on May 23, 2024.
The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.30 times, NII 3.70 times, retail 7.93 times, and those reserved for employees 4.60 times. The issue closes on May 27.
- May 23, 2024 10:42
Stocks in news: SpiceJet stock inches up 0.10% on the BSE to trade at ₹62.08.
- May 23, 2024 10:42
Buzzing stocks: Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services stock surges 4.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹458.60
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services posted its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹38.34 crore as against ₹17.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- May 23, 2024 10:41
Share market live news: Nifty prediction today – May 23, 2024: Intraday outlook bullish, consider longs
May futures of the Nifty 50 opened today’s session slightly lower at 22,650, as against yesterday’s close of 22,658. However, it rallied post the opening and is now trading at 22,720, up 0.3 per cent.
Given the prevailing price action, the contract will most likely rally to 22,850, a resistance. Subsequent resistance is at 22,950. There is a good chance that Nifty futures will see a downward reversal in the 22,850-22,950 range. In that case, there could be a fall to 22,500.
- May 23, 2024 10:38
Stocks in focus: Grasim net up 16% in March quarter, to pay dividend of ₹10 a share
Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla group company, has reported a 16 per cent increase in its March quarter net profit at ₹2,722 crore, against ₹2,356 crore.
Income increased 13 per cent to ₹38,154 crore (₹33,682 crore). EBITDA was up 27 per cent at ₹6,196 crore (₹4,873 crore).
- May 23, 2024 10:37
Stock market live news: Monarch Networth Capital’s take on Goldiam International
While the US market remains a beacon of success, Goldiam International has strategically expanded into new geographies. The company remains debt-free and boasts strong cash and cash equivalents totalling approximately Rs. 31.32 crore, underscoring its robust financial health.
We remain positive on the growth prospects and currently have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs.225.
- May 23, 2024 10:35
Share market live news: Sundram Fasteners stock declines 1.62% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,163.65
Sundram Fasteners announced a double-digit growth in its net profit for the March 2024 quarter and a marginal rise in FY24 net profit.
- May 23, 2024 10:32
Stock market live news: Here’s the post-listing view on Go Digit from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd
Go Digit witnessed a moderate debut on the stock exchanges, listing at Rs. 286 per share. This translates to a 5.15% gain over its issue price of Rs. 272.
While positive, this performance falls short of pre-listing expectations and the grey market premium (GMP) which suggested a potential gain of around 10%.
Go Digit’s position as the fastest-growing private non-life insurer by GWP in India positions it for continued success in the dynamic insurance market. The company’s advanced technology platform and focus on innovation bode well for its future.
Go Digit’s moderate listing necessitates a balanced approach from investors. While the company possesses strong long-term potential, careful consideration of the valuation and competitive landscape is crucial. Investors may hold their position by keeping a stop-loss at the issue price.
- May 23, 2024 10:30
Stocks in news today: Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Mishra Dhatu Nigam has been imposed with penalty from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), a fine of ₹5,36,900 each (inclusive of GST) for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, for non-compliance under Regulation 17(1) of SEBI LODR i.e., half of the Board of Directors does not comprise of Independent Directors.
MIDHANI will seek waiver of fine levied by BSE & NSE on account of impossibility of compliance as per policy for exemption of fines.
Stock is up 1.28% on the NSE at ₹482.90.
- May 23, 2024 10:28
Stock market live news: Power Grid Corporation stock declines 3.33% on the NSE to trade at ₹314.90 after Q4 financial results.
- May 23, 2024 10:20
Market live news: Major gainers of Nifty PSU bank stocks
IOB (3.22%), Bank of Maharashtra (3.18%), Indian Bank(2.98%), Bank of India (2.80%)
- May 23, 2024 10:18
Market news: Why this equity savings fund is well-suited for volatile markets
HDFC Equity Savings Fund (HDFC Multiple Yield earlier) is a sturdy scheme in the category and has consistently delivered robust performances over the years. With above-average, double-digit returns over the medium and long terms, the fund can be a good diversifier for a conservative investor’s portfolio, especially in the current environment. Investors can consider parking lump-sums (if they have a surplus amount currently) in the fund with a 3-5-year perspective. Others can consider SIPs in the scheme.
- May 23, 2024 10:15
Share market live news: Here’s what Anand James, Chief Market Strategist,Geojit Financial Services, said on market trends
With initial volatility settling post the initial hour yesterday, there appears to be no major challenge to the upside trajectory, aiming for 22720-850. But we will keep 22560 in focus, and a slippage past this could call for 22417-370.
- May 23, 2024 10:13
Stock market live news: JSW Infrastructure stock inches up 0.82% on the NSE, trading at ₹281.20.
JSW Infrastructure Limited and AP Moller Capital have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore possibility of collaborating to pursue value accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and related infrastructure sector.
- May 23, 2024 10:10
Stock market live news: Piramal Pharma has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA following the inspection at the manufacturing facility located in Lexington, USA.
Piramal Pharma stock surges 4.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹153.35
- May 23, 2024 10:09
Stocks in focus today: FSN e-commerce (Nykaa)
Nykaa shares rise 1.20% on the BSE, trading at ₹181.20 after posting a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the March 2024 quarter. The board has approved further investment up to ₹20 crore in FSN International Limited (‘FSN International’), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, on rights basis; and investment up to $1.9 million by FSN International in one of its overseas subsidiaries viz., Nessa International Holdings Limited (‘Nessa International’).
- May 23, 2024 10:08
Stocks in news today: Paytm
Paytm stock declined by 2.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹361.45. Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹550.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against net loss of ₹167.5 crore recorded in the same quarter in the previous fiscal.
- May 23, 2024 09:38
Share market live news: Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) has sold 650 homes worth over ₹2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Jardinia, located in Sector 146, Noida.
Godrej Properties stock trades at ₹2,821.55 on the NSE, up 0.29%.
- May 23, 2024 09:37
Stocks in news: L&T Technology Services announced the inauguration of the Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus, located at the LTTS campus in Bengaluru.
L&T Technology Services’ stock inches up 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,615.
- May 23, 2024 09:36
Buzzing stocks: Ashoka Buildcon
Ashoka Buildcon board has approved fund raising proposal by way of issuance of unsecured, commercial papers of up to ₹200 Crore and issuance of unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis up to ₹300 Crore.
Company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 was at ₹254.30 crore as against the loss of ₹44.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Stock trades at ₹191.20 on the NSE, higher by 5%.
- May 23, 2024 09:34
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
L&T (0.96%), Axis Bank (0.84%), Asian Paints (0.77%), SBI Life Insurance (0.76%), IndusInd Bank (0.67%)
Major losers:
Power Grid (-4.71%), Sun Pharma (-4.45%), JSW Steel(-2.62%), Hindalco (-2.16%), Tata Steel (-1.13%)
- May 23, 2024 09:26
Share market live news: Here’s what Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares, said on market trends
Heavyweights-led recovery pushed the Index higher to end the 22nd May trade at 22,598. The presence of strong momentum was seen as the Index has made back-to-back green candles on the daily chart indicating a high probability of retesting its previous high of 22,780 while on the lower side, the support is placed at 22,470.
BankNifty remained an area of concern and limited the upmove of Nifty50. A firm move above 48,200 is a must to regain its momentum while 47,500 acts as a strong support. The Auto sector has been oscillating in a thin range, and at any point in time, we can expect a breakout. Coal India from the Energy segment is performing as per our expectations and we continue to hold a positive stance. A bullish Flag and Pole Formation breakout in the FMCG sector suggests continuation of the current underlying uptrend. We can expect some profit booking correction in the Metal sector; however, the underlying uptrend will remain intact and such corrections will provide better entry points.
The pharma sector is on the verge of giving a much-awaited range breakout and post the breakout, we can foresee a strong outperformance.
- May 23, 2024 09:21
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; banks shine
India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a flat note on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s latest policy minutes reflected disappointment in recent inflation data, dampening hopes of an early rate cut.
- May 23, 2024 09:18
Market live news: Crude oil futures trade lower on Thursday morning
Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday morning as the minutes of the April’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed committee members willingness to tighten the policy further if inflation increases in the US. At 9.15 am on Thursday, July Brent oil futures were at $81.55, down by 0.43 per cent, and July crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $77.17, down by 0.52 per cent. June crude oil futures were trading at ₹6441 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6492, down by 0.79 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹6441 against the previous close of ₹6487, down by 0.71 per cent.
- May 23, 2024 09:15
- May 23, 2024 08:48
Market live news: Key economic data slated for release today
German Flash Manufacturing PMI, German Flash Services PMI, Flash Manufacturing PMI, Flash Services PMI from Euro Zone and Unemployment Claims, Flash Manufacturing PMI, New Home Sales from US Zone.
- May 23, 2024 08:47
Market live news: Gold dips to $2372, Silver down at $30.40
Gold prices fell as concerns about a hawkish Fed outpaced safe-haven demand and central-bank purchases. According to the minutes of the Fed’s May meeting, the FOMC was concerned about the stickiness of inflation this year, prompting many members to suggest their willingness to tighten monetary policy if price rise remained stubbornly over target. The hawkish opinion was broadly consistent with recent policymakers’ utterances, showing that there is insufficient confidence to cut interest rates given the current inflationary environment.
Silver fell as traders began to reduce their expectations of rate reduction by the United States Federal Reserve this year. According to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s April 30-May 1 meeting, it will take longer than expected to establish confidence in inflation rising to 2%. Recent statistics suggested that U.S. inflation has resumed its downward trajectory, but several Fed members were wary about dropping rates too soon while ruling out the necessity for another boost. Silver is poised for its fourth consecutive year of deficit due to tighter supplies, with inventories tracked by the London Bullion Market Association falling to the second-lowest level on record in April and volumes at New York and Shanghai exchanges remaining near seasonal lows.
- May 23, 2024 08:23
Stock market live news: Sensex, Nifty set for a muted start on fading hopes of early US rate cut
India’s equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are set for a muted open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve’s latest policy minutes reflected disappointment in recent inflation data, dampening hopes of an early rate cut.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,646 as of 7:52 a.m., indicating the Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday’s close of 22,597.80.
Asian markets opened lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropping 0.75 per cent.
- May 23, 2024 07:56
Share market live news: Here’s what Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd, said on the RBI dividend
“The amount of Rs. 2.11-lakh crore is well above the budgeted figure of Rs. 1.5-lakh crore in the Interim Budget for FY2025 under dividends and profits, which includes dividends from PSUs. The higher-than-budgeted RBI surplus transfer would help to boost the GoI’s resource envelope in FY2025, allowing for enhanced expenditures or a sharper fiscal consolidation than what was pencilled into the Interim Budget for FY2025. Increasing the funds available for capex would certainly boost the quality of the fiscal deficit. However, the additional spending may be difficult to be incurred within the 8-odd months left after the Final Budget is presented and approved by Parliament.”
- May 23, 2024 07:55
Stock market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on various stocks
Action Construction Equipment Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1568 | M Cap Rs. 18672 Cr | 52 W H/L 1695/415
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 835.8 Cr (11% QoQ, 36.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 753.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 613.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 129.7 Cr (26.2% QoQ, 76.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 102.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.5% vs QoQ 13.6%, YoY 11.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 98.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 88.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.5x FY26E EPS
Fiem Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1206 | M Cap Rs. 3174 Cr | 52 W H/L 1299/822
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 557.5 Cr (14.5% QoQ, 27.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 487 Cr, YoY Rs. 436.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 75.5 Cr (17% QoQ, 25.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 64.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 60.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.5% vs QoQ 13.2%, YoY 13.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 47.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 40.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 38 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 17.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.4x FY25E EPS
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 404 | M Cap Rs. 10533 Cr | 52 W H/L 554/171
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3698.5 Cr (0.3% QoQ, 1.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 3687.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 3632.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 481.2 Cr (-12.5% QoQ, 27.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 550.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 376.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13% vs QoQ 14.9%, YoY 10.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 193.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 225.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 98.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 10.8x FY25E EPS
Ircon International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 290 | M Cap Rs. 27275 Cr | 52 W H/L 301/78
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3649 Cr (30.7% QoQ, -0.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3564 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2792.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 3669.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 246.6 Cr (41.6% QoQ, 23.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 224.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 174.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 199.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 6.8% vs expectation of 6.3%, QoQ 6.2%, YoY 5.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 285.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 242.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 185.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 248.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.3x FY25E EPS
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1904 | M Cap Rs. 9754 Cr | 52 W H/L 1935/1209
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 331 Cr (13.7% QoQ, 17.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 307.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 291.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 282.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 80 Cr (23.3% QoQ, 13.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 77.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 64.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 70.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 24.2% vs expectation of 25.2%, QoQ 22.3%, YoY 24.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 36.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 38.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 27.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 53.9x FY25E EPS
GE T&D India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1355 | M Cap Rs. 34689 Cr | 52 W H/L 1354.8/172
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 913.6 Cr (8.9% QoQ, 29.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 860 Cr, QoQ Rs. 839 Cr, YoY Rs. 703.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 111 Cr (14.9% QoQ, 297.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 71.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 96.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 27.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.1% vs expectation of 8.4%, QoQ 11.5%, YoY 4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 66.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 51.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 49.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -10.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 121.8x FY25E EPS
Hitachi Energy India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 10844 | M Cap Rs. 45958 Cr | 52 W H/L 12368/3283
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1695.3 Cr (33% QoQ, 27.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1267.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1274.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 1334 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 151.4 Cr (122.6% QoQ, 59.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 81 Cr, QoQ Rs. 68 Cr, YoY Rs. 95.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.9% vs expectation of 6.4%, QoQ 5.3%, YoY 7.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 113.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 40.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 23 Cr, YoY Rs. 50.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 26.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 137x FY25E EPS
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 256 | M Cap Rs. 7048 Cr | 52 W H/L 321/222
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 792.1 Cr (14.1% QoQ, 8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 712.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 694.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 733.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 90 Cr (72.2% QoQ, 48.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 60.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 52.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 60.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.4% vs expectation of 8.4%, QoQ 7.5%, YoY 8.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 44.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 27.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 27.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 24.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 40.2x FY25E EPS
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 938 | M Cap Rs. 4613 Cr | 52 W H/L 1120/406
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 869.6 Cr (6.4% QoQ, 9.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 817.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 792.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 117.3 Cr (6.2% QoQ, 34% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 110.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 87.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.5% vs QoQ 13.5%, YoY 11.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 86.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 80.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 62.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 17.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 15x TTM EPS
- May 23, 2024 07:52
Share market live news: Market overview on May 22
BSE:+267(74221)
NSE:+68(22597)
BNF:-266(47781)
MID:-21(43170)
SML:+88(47961)
FII|FPI:(-686.04Cr)
DII:+961.91Cr
B.Crude: 82
Gold$:2411=INR: 73804
Silver: 93955
$/Rs: 83.28
7.18 : 2033 G-Sec: 7.03 (7.07 prv)
NSE PE: 21.55
VIX: 21.47 −0.34 (1.57%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: (-38186.0Cr)
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +38331.06Cr
- May 23, 2024 07:51
Stock market live news: Fund Houses recommendations
Jefferies on JB Phama: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2060/Sh (Positive)
ICICI on IDFC First: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 95/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 390/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Ujjivan SFB: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 65/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Hitachi: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 13000/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on BHEL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 400/Sh (Positive)
Antique on BHEL: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 360/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on BHEL: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 189/Sh (Neutral)
MS on BHEL: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 220/Sh (Neutral)
MS on SBI Cards: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 750/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Metropolis: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1792/Sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on ONGC: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 210/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 315/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on HCL Tech: Maintain Market perform on Company, cut target price at Rs 1460/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Market perform on Company, cut target price at Rs 4800/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on L&T Tech: Maintain Underperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 4070/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Astral: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 2150/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Astral: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1800/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 4165/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Hitachi Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8250/Sh (Neutral)
IIFL on L&TFH: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 155/Sh (Negative)
- May 23, 2024 07:51
Share market live news: Broker’s Call
Jefferies on PI Industries
Buy Call, Target Rs 4,165
Q4 Revenue Missed Est By 6% With Both Agrochemical & Pharma Weaker
EBITDA, Came In-line On Strong Gross Margin Despite Drag From Pharma
PAT At Rs 370 Cr, Up 32% YoY & Down 18% QoQ, Was 6% Ahead On Lower Tax Rate
Key Focus Areas Are Growth & Margin In CSM & Domestic Business
Key Focus Area Is Ramp Up Of Pharma Over FY25
CLSA on BHEL
Sell Call, Target Rs 189
Co Reported A Surprise 25% Decline In Its Q4 PAT
Co’s Backlog Grew 44% YoY As Thermal Orders Picked-up
Operationally, Another Weak Quarter In Q4 With Flat Execution
PAT Down 25% YoY Driven By Slow-moving Orders
FY24 Gross Margin Fell 58 bps, Management Said Should Be The Bottom
Key Bright Spot Was Resurgence Of Fossil Orders, Given Energy Security
Future Of Co’s Thermal Business Looks Bleak Beyond FY30
MS on BHEL
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 220
Q4 Earnings Missed Estimates
Operating Cash Flow Was Weak On Higher Net Working Capital
Earnings Visibility Is Improving With Strong Orders & Healthy Prospect Pipeline
Depleted Vendor Base & Extending Them Attractive Terms Is A Key Risk Factor
Macquarie on BHEL
U-P, TP Rs 192
Flat rev & 31% YoY EBITDA fall in 4Q
EBITDA margin weakness in contrast to YoY expansion/beats reported by several peers
While order inflow outlook is healthy, presence of multiple moving parts &long gestation backlog nature keeps us cautious
MS on Metropolis
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,792
Q4 Reported EBITDA Grew 15%, In-line With Estimates
Q4 Core Revenues Were Up 15% YoY, Led By 7.3% Core Patient Volumes Growth
Contribution Was Stable QoQ At 15% Of Total Revenues
Jefferies on ONGC
Buy Call, Target Rs 390
Standalone EBITDA In-line With Estimates
PAT Was 14% Ahead On Lower Exploration Costs & Higher Other Income
Production Was Broadly In-line
Management Guided For KG Field Ramp-up To Peak Over H2FY25
Mgmt Expects Modalities Of Prem Gas Price From Nomination Blocks To Be In Place By QFY25
Valuation Is At A Steeper Discount To Nifty Compared To LT Avg
CLSA on ONGC
Buy, TP Rs 330
Standalone 4Q PAT 7% ahead of est.driven by higher crude sales despite a lower tax-adjusted realisation
Management remained confident of driving production growth over next three years & guided for a ramp-up in production from KG-98/2 in 2HFY25
Jefferies on Astral
Hold Call, Target Rs 2,150
Q4 In-line With Estimates, Thus, Retain FY25-26 EPS
Q4/FY24 Pipes Volume Growth Was Healthy At +23%/+24% YoY
Pipes Volume Growth Was Yet Again Lower Than Supreme At +41%/34% YoY
Traction In New Categories Seems On-track
CLSA on Astral
Sell Call, Target Rs 1,800
Q4 Below Estimates Despite Strong Pipe Volume Growth
Q4 Below Estimates Due To Weak Margin And International Adhesives Business
Mgmt Guided For Robust Growth (15-20%) Across Pipes & Adhesives Businesses In FY25
Over Medium-term, Plugging Mfg White Spaces Will Pave Way For Strong Growth
New Product Introductions & Pick-up In New Biz Verticals Will Pave Way For Strong Growth
At A 62x FY26 PE This Looks Priced In
MS on Astral
EW, TP Rs 1884
CO continues to guide for doubling its revenue over next five years – a 15% CAGR, led by strong real estate momentum, capex upturn, and market share gains by leveraging its strong distribution network.
Guiding for 15-20% volume growth in plumbing/pipes
MS on SBI Card
Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 750
Co’s April Spending Market Share Rose Nearly 50 bps MoM To 15.7%
Spending Growth YoY Was Slower At 1% Vs 18% YoY For Industry In April
Slower Spending Growth Reflects Impact Of RBI’s Recent Notification On Corp Card Spending
- May 23, 2024 07:49
Share market live news: Here’s what Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global said on RBI dividend
RBI’s dividend payout in end-May (to be effectively spent only in early June) and post-election pent up spending by the Govt. in June/July should augur well for the banking system liquidity, which is currently in deficit of more than Rs 1tn. The improvement in liquidity will be further helped by lower CIC in coming months and consistent debt FPI flows. We see net liquidity surplus averaging ~0.5-0.8% of NDTL in coming three months vs current deficit of ~0.5% of NDTL.
While this would lead the call money rate mostly tracking the repo rate or a tad lower than repo rate, we do not immediately see the RBI taking any drastic actions to suck out this liquidity durably from the system via blunt tools like OMOs (alb use regular tools like VRRR). This is especially so given that there has anyway been coordinated fiscal, monetary and regulatory tightening in the economy. We reckon that the overall inflation dynamics have been favourable and unless there is any material upside deviation from the RBI’s forecast (FY25: 4.5%), the ensuing liquidity surplus may not disturb the RBI as much, assuming global rates remain soft.
- May 23, 2024 07:44
Stock market live news: Stock split dates
Ex - Stock Split 24 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
Stock Split Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2646.25
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.
Stock Split Rs.5/- to Rs.2/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 314.95
- May 23, 2024 07:43
Share market live news: Bonus issue dates
Ex Bonus 24 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
G.M.Breweries Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 792.85
Inox Wind Ltd
Bonus issue 3:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 600.05
- May 23, 2024 07:43
Share market live updates: Dividend dates
Ex-Dividend 24 May 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Qgo Finance Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 67.96
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.7.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1120.6
Vedanta Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.11
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 487
- May 23, 2024 07:41
Share market live news: Q4 FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 23.05.2024
AMRUTANJAN, BAJEL, BARBEQUE, BAY vegERCROP, BIKAJI, CELLO, CESC, CONCORDBIO, ESABINDIA, EXPLEOSOL, FINCABLES, FORTIS, GABRIEL, HIMATSEIDE, HONASA, IMFA, INDIGO, ITC, LANDMARK, MAZDA, NUCLEUS, ORCHPHARMA, PAGEIND, PCBL, SANDHAR, SCHNEIDER, SENCO, SMLISUZU, SUBROS, TAJGVK, TATAINVEST, TDPOWERSYS, TEGA, UNOMINDA, YATHARTH, ZAGGLE
- May 23, 2024 07:40
Market live news: Stocks in news
Nykaa: Net profit at Rs 9.1 cr vs Rs 2.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 1667 cr vs Rs 1302 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Gland Pharma: Net profit at Rs 192 cr vs Rs 79 cr, Revenue at Rs 1537 cr vs Rs 785 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
GE Power: Net profit at Rs 26 cr vs loss Rs 130 cr, Revenue at Rs 391 cr vs Rs 344.4 cr (Positive)
Teamlease: Net profit at Rs 28.13 cr vs Rs 24.36 cr, Revenue at Rs 2432 cr vs Rs 2027 cr. (Positive)
Ramco Cements: Net profit at Rs 121.4 cr vs poll of Rs 111 cr, Revenue at Rs 2673.3 cr vs Rs 2520 cr. (Positive)
PGEL: Net profit up 73.1% at ₹69.6 cr vs ₹40.2 cr, Revenue up 30% at ₹1,076.6 cr vs ₹828.2 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Jubilant Food: Net profit at Rs 207 cr vs poll of Rs 44 cr, Revenue at Rs 1572 cr vs poll of Rs 1327 cr. (Positive)
Metro Brands: Net profit at ₹155.2 cr vs ₹68.5 cr, Revenue up 7.1% at ₹583 cr vs ₹544.1 cr (YoY) (Positive)
GR Shipping: Net profit at Rs 111.6 cr vs Rs 55.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 1016 cr vs Rs 601 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Navneet: EBITDA at Rs 86.0 cr vs Rs 4.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 435 cr vs Rs 259 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
NIACL: Operating profit of ₹6 crore from loss of ₹68 crore, Net earned premium up 13.5% from last year to ₹8,975 crore. (Positive)
All cargo Logistics: Company arm, ECU Worldwide, acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade for €2.9 million (Positive)
Zydus Life: Company receives USFDA approval for asthma treatment drug. (Positive)
Mahindra Finance: Company receives IRDAI approval to sell insurance products as corporate agent. (Positive)
Data Patterns: Company expects to receive another 1,000 cr order intake during the course of this Financial year. (Positive)
Oil India: Company in pact with NRL for transportation of additional petroleum products via Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline (Positive)
Petronet LNG: Net profit at Rs 734.1 cr vs Rs 591.2 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 13,793.2 cr vs Rs 13,873.9 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Minda Corp: Net profit at Rs 71 cr vs Rs 122 cr, Revenue at Rs 1215 cr vs Rs 1075 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
GMM Pfaudler: Net profit at Rs 28.71 cr vs Rs 33.34 cr, Revenue at Rs 741 cr vs Rs 866 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Max Healthcare: Net profit at Rs 251.5 cr vs Rs 251 cr, Revenue at Rs 1423 cr vs Rs 1214 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Torrent Power: Net profit at Rs 447.04 cr vs Rs 483.93 cr, Revenue at Rs 6529 cr vs Rs 6038 cr. (Neutral)
HEG: Net profit at Rs 32.9 cr vs Rs 99.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 546.9 cr vs Rs 616.9 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Star Cement: Net profit down 8.8% at ₹876.6 cr vs ₹961.1 cr, Revenue up 10.2% at ₹9,135.3 cr vs ₹8,291.5 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Fair Chem: Net profit at Rs 11.8 cr vs Rs 12.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 161 cr vs Rs 148 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
GPPL: Net profit at Rs 66 cr vs Rs 97 cr, Revenue at Rs 157 cr vs Rs 130 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Power Grid: Net profit at Rs 4127 cr vs Rs 4217 cr, Revenue at Rs 11050 cr vs Rs 11328 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Grasim: Net loss at Rs 441 cr vs profit Rs 93.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 6768 cr vs Rs 6646 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Paytm: Company Expect take rate to settle at 3-3.5% due to rise in distribution of loans, focus on prime customers (Neutral)
Sun Pharma: Dilip Shanghvi, MD of Sun Pharma, appointed as Chairman of the Board. (Neutral)
Indian Bank: Company to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore via equity and debt (Neutral)
IB Real: Completed the acquisition of BLU Annex at an enterprise value of ₹1,150 crore. (Neutral)
Adani Energy Solutions: To consider fund raising via QIP on May 27. (Neutral)
*Unichem Lab: Net loss at Rs 129.3 cr vs Rs 44.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 431.7 cr vs Rs 402 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Keystone Realtors: Company to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via QIP, indicative price at ₹660/sh (Negative)
Deepak NTR: Excessive dumping of products by China in the Indian market is posing a challenge for the company (Negative)
Gandhar Oil : Net profit at Rs 12 cr vs Rs 50 cr, Revenue at Rs 939 cr vs Rs 1103 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Everest : Net profit at Rs 5 cr vs Rs 13 cr, Revenue at Rs 432 cr vs Rs 446 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
- May 23, 2024 07:38
Stock market live news: Listing of Go Digit General Insurance Limited on 23rd May, 2024
Symbol: GODIGIT
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544179
ISIN: INE03JT01014
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 272/- per share
- May 23, 2024 07:38
Stock market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-May-2024
* ABCAPITAL
* BANDHANBANK
* BALRAMCHIN
* BIOCON
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* IEX
* METROPOLIS
* NATIONALUM
* PEL
* PNB
* VODAFONE IDEA
* ZEEL
- May 23, 2024 07:36
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 23.05.2024
Medtronic plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Toronto Dominion Bank (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
NetEase, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
KE Holdings Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Ralph Lauren Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Textile)
Intuit Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Workday, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ross Stores, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textile)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Textile)
- May 23, 2024 07:35
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar – 23.05.2024
10:30 INDIA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.4 versus Previous: 58.8)
13:00 EURO German Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 43.4 versus Previous: 42.5)
18:00 US Unemployment Claims (Expected: 221k versus Previous: 222K)
19:15 US Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.0 versus Previous: 50.0)
19:30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 677k versus Previous: 693K)
- May 23, 2024 07:35
Share market live news: Nvidia Q1 25 Earnings
- Adj EPS $6.12 (est $5.65)
- Rev $26.0B (est $24.69B)
- Data Centre Revenue $22.6B (est $21.13B)
- Sees Q2 Rev $28B Plus Or Minus 2% (est $26.8B)
- Div Raised 150% To $0.01/Shr On Post-Split Basis
- Announces 10-For-1 Forward Stock Split
- May 23, 2024 07:33
Share market live news: Settlement holiday
1. 23rd May ‘24 is declared as a settlement holiday on account of Buddha Purnima.
2. Due to the same, the stocks bought in Delivery on 22nd May, 2024, will not be available for selling on 23rd May ‘24. The settlement of stocks bought on 22nd May ‘24, will take place on 24th May ‘24.
3. The sale proceeds (money) of stocks sold on May 22nd ‘24, will be available on May 24th ‘24, only for further investments.
4.Your Account Balance on May 23rd ‘24, will not include credits from Intraday profits made & credits (i.e. premium from options sold, marked-to-market profit, intraday profits, etc.) received in Equity and F&O Segment on May 22nd ‘24.
- May 23, 2024 07:28
Stock market live news: Jubilant FoodWorks posts net profit of ₹208 crore in Q4
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹208.24 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, recording a multi-fold growth, which included exceptional item gains. The leading food services company had posted a net profit of ₹28.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,572.8 crore, up 23.9 per cent.
- May 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live news: Tata Communications and Cisco launch Webex Calling to enhance enterprises’ customer experience
Tata Communications, in partnership with Cisco, has launched Webex Calling with cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for enterprises.
Webex Calling is a business phone system delivering enterprise-grade calling through a cloud platform. With over 14 million users around the world, this service will be offered by integrating Cisco’s Webex Calling with the cloud voice services of Tata Communications Global Rapide platform.
- May 23, 2024 07:25
Share market live news: Sun Pharma Q4 net profit up 34% on strong global speciality business
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported a net profit of ₹2,654 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2024, up 34 per cent as compared to ₹1,984 crore in the same period last year. It posted gross sales of ₹11,813 crore, up 10.1 per cent over the same period last year.
For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹9,576 crore and gross sales of ₹47,758 crore, up 10.4 percent over last year.
- May 23, 2024 07:12
Market live news: RBI’s Dividend Bonanza: If it were a listed entity like BoJ, it would be worth over $500 billion
If the RBI was a listed entity like Japan’s Central Bank or the Bank of Japan, and investors are ready to buy it at a 5 per cent dividend yield today (assuming profits can increase over the years), the RBI would be worth a staggering $ 500 billion. And much more if one is ready to accept a lower dividend yield. But again, let’s stick to prudence here, too, and not think along those lines. This point is just to highlight what a wonderful job the RBI and its Governors have done over the decades. Read an analysis on RBI’s latest dividend transfer to the government.
- May 23, 2024 07:01
Stocks in news: SpiceJet and Kalanidhi Maran at odds again over Delhi High Court ruling
SpiceJet announced on Wednesday that it would demand a refund of ₹450 crore out of the ₹730 crore previously paid to former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm, KAL Airways, following a Delhi High Court order.
However, Kal Airways has rejected the same, stating that the Division Bench’s award remained in favour of Kal Airways and Kalanidhi Maran.
The Delhi High Court’s Division Bench on May 17 set aside a single judge bench’s order that had upheld an arbitral award requiring SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund ₹580 crore plus ₹150 crore interest to Maran.
- May 23, 2024 07:00
Share market live news: SEBI panel proposes changes to BRSR framework
A SEBI committee has suggested changes to the BRSR, or Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting, framework.
ESG disclosures for the value chain will be applicable to the top 250 listed entities on a comply-or-explain basis from FY25.
The committee felt the definition of ‘value chain’ needed to be rationalised to cover only significant partners. Accordingly, value chain partners would be redefined to include those upstream and downstream partners of a listed entity, individually comprising 2 per cent or more of the listed entity’s purchases or sales (by value), respectively.
- May 23, 2024 06:43
Share market live news: Day trading guide for May 23, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- May 23, 2024 06:40
Stock market live news: Stock to buy today: CIE Automotive India
The outlook is bullish for CIE Automotive India. The stock has made a bullish breakout by surging over 6 per cent on Wednesday.
This surge has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹510. This level has been capping the upside since October last year. So, the breakout is very significant. Any intermediate dips will now be limited to ₹510 as fresh buyers are likely to come into the market. CIE Automotive India share price can rise to ₹580 in the coming weeks.
