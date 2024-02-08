Landmark Cars Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from MG Motor India Pvt Ltd for opening a dealership in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

As per the company’s statement, the dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Landmark Cars. The business will include sales and after sales services of MG Cars.

The company received a letter of approval from BYD India Pvt Ltd for opening a showroom in South Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Landmark Cars stock declined by 2.37 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹836.10 as of 12 pm. The stock had reached a 52-week high on February 7 at ₹905.