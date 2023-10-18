Shares of L&T Technology Services declined 4 per cent on Wednesday after the company lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal.

The stock fell four per cent to ₹4,429.15 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 3.97 per cent to ₹4,430.

L&T Technology Services on Tuesday posted a five per cent increase in the September-quarter net profit at ₹315.4 crore but lowered its revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal.

The engineering services company had reported a net profit of ₹300 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue grew 4.6 per cent to ₹2,386.5 crore from the year-ago period's ₹2,281.7 crore. The same stood at ₹2,301.4 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's chief executive and managing director Amit Chadha said that the slower revenue growth is due to integration with an acquired entity, and added that the growth would have been 16 per cent if not for the integration.

However, he said the company is revising the revenue growth guidance down to 17.5-18.5 per cent on a constant currency basis for FY24 as a prudential measure given the current economic uncertainties.