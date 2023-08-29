LTIMindtree Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.5 per cent after the company unveiled a collaboration with CAST AI, a SaaS company specialising in automated cost optimisation for cloud-native applications hosted on Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

This partnership is set to revolutionise cloud cost management, enabling enterprises to achieve substantial savings, averaging over 60 per cent, as they modernise their legacy applications for cloud migration.

The synergy between LTIMindtree’s Infinity platform and CAST AI’s cloud cost optimisation platform promises to provide enterprises with a comprehensive overview of their cloud portfolio. This solution manages Kubernetes and associated costs across single or multi-cloud environments without manual intervention.

Furthermore, this collaboration streamlines cloud-native infrastructure management, automating 100 per cent of the processes.

The shares were up by 0.5 per cent to Rs. 5150 at 09.37 a.m. on the BSE.