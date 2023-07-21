Equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on Friday after a non-stop record-breaking rally, dragged down by IT behemoth Infosys after the company slashed its FY24 growth outlook.

Decline in share prices of market bluechip firms Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services also added to the bearish trend in equities.

After a record-breaking rally for the past many days, BSE Sensex tumbled 749.75 points to 66,822.15 in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell by 203.15 points to 19,776. Both the benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys tanked nearly 8 per cent after the company reported a lower-than-expected 11 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter and delivered a shocker as it slashed its FY24 growth outlook to 1-3.5 per cent on delayed decision-making by clients amid global macro uncertainties.

Major laggards:

HCL Technologies

Tata Consultancy Services

Wipro

Hindustan Unilever

Reliance Industries

Tech Mahindra

Major gainers:

Larsen & Toubro

State Bank of India

Nestle

Power Grid

Tata Motors

In Asian markets, Tokyo traded lower while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting in the green.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.78 per cent to $80.26 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90 on Thursday, extending its winning momentum to the sixth day. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

The Nifty had climbed 146 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15. During the session, it had soared 158.7 points or 0.80 per cent to reach its fresh record high of 19,991.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth ₹3,370.90 crore, according to exchange data.