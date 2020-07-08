MFs equity inflow plunge to a new low in June

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Inflows into the equity schemes of mutual funds plunged to a new low of ₹241 crore in June against ₹5,256 crore logged in the same period last year due to huge redemption by investors.
Multi- and large-cap funds logged an outflow of ₹778 crore and ₹213 crore last month against an inflow of ₹759 crore and ₹1,556 crore in May.
The Equity Linked Saving Schemes and Focused funds witnessed an inflow of ₹587 crore and ₹317 crore but it was much lower than ₹712 crore and ₹670 crore logged in May. Small cap fund registered an inflow of ₹249 core (₹293 crore).
Investments through monthly systematic investment plan fell below the ₹8,000-crore mark to ₹7,927 crore as against ₹8,123 crore logged in May. The SIP asset under management jumped to ₹3.84 lakh crore against ₹3.20 lakh crore.
G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union AMC, said that the fall in monthly SIP contribution is worrying, but it was expected given the strain on cash flows and incomes experienced by many investors on account of the Covid-19.
The overall asset under management (AUM) of mutual funds gained 4 per cent to ₹25.48 lakh crore against ₹24.54 lakh crore recorded in May, largely due to mark-to-market gain. Overall inflow into mutual funds last month plunged 90 per cent to ₹7,265 crore (₹70,800 crore).
Debt fund inflow slipped to ₹2,861 crore (₹63,665 crore) with liquid funds seeing an outflow of ₹44,226 crore against an inflow of ₹61,670 crore in May. Overall debt fund assets increased to ₹11.63 lakh crore (₹11.50 lakh crore).
NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said that reducing interest rates, gradual unlocking of economic activity has seen renewed buoyancy in markets leading to mutual fund AUMs crossing ₹25 lakh crore-mark for the first in this fiscal.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...