MSCI Global Standard Index will add 9 Indian stocks including IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors DVR, Suzlon Energy, and One 97 Communications.

Tata Communications, APL Apollo Tubes, Macrotech Developers, Persistent Systems, and Polycab India have also been added. No stocks have been taken out from the India index.

The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) indices are widely tracked by passive funds and any inclusion of stocks or increase in weightage of stocks in these global indices are expected to lead to inflows from passive funds tracking these indexes.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, IndusInd Bank could attract $290 million in inflows, Suzlon should see $264 million inflow, Persistent Systems could get $258 million inflow, One97 Communications has been pegged at $163 million, and APL Apollo at $227 million worth of inflows.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of November 30, 2023.