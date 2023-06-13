Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd climbed eight spots to the 45th rank, the highest for an Indian company on Forbes' latest Global 2000 list of public companies worldwide.

The Global 2000 ranks the largest companies in the world using four metrics: sales, profits, assets, and market value, Forbes said while releasing the 2023 ranking of the world's top 2,000 companies.

JPMorgan, America's biggest bank with $3.7 trillion in assets, is at the top of the list for the first time since 2011 and has emerged stronger from this spring's regional banking crisis, with more deposits and opportunistic acquisition of the failed First Republic Bank, it said.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway which topped the list last year, fell to the 338th position in the latest list due to unrealised losses in its investment portfolio.

Saudi oil behemoth Aramco is at the second position followed by three giant-sized state-owned Chinese banks. Technology giants Alphabet and Apple are at 7th and 10th place, respectively.

55 Indian firms on the list

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance, with sales of $109.43 billion and profit of $8.3 billion, is the top most-ranked Indian firm at the 45th spot, climbing from the 53rd position it had held in last year's ranking.

Reliance was ranked ahead of well-known names like Germany's BMW Group, Switzerland's Nestle, China's Alibaba Group, US-based Procter & Gamble and Japan's Sony.

State Bank of India climbed to 77th spot from 105th in the 2022 ranking. HDFC Bank is at 128th position (153 in 2022) and ICICI Bank is at 163 (204 in 2022).

Other Indian firms on the list include state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation at 226 and HDFC (232). Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) made its maiden entry at 363 while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slipped to 387th rank from 384 last year.

Axis Bank (423), NTPC (433), Larsen & Toubro (449), Bharti Airtel (478), Kotak Mahindra Bank (502), Indian Oil Corporation (540), Infosys (554), Bank of Baroda (586), Coal India (591), Tata Steel (592), Hindalco (660) and Vedanta (687) are other notable Indian firms on the list. In all, 55 Indian firms figured on the list.

Three firms of the conglomerate helmed by Gautam Adani, whose group faced a scathing attack from a US short seller earlier this year that lead to him losing the world's third richest tag, figured in the list.

The three Adani Group firms in the list include Adani Enterprises at 1062, Adani Power at 1488, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones at 1598.