Nifty Call: Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Nifty 50 October Futures (11,219)
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 indices began the session with a gap-up open amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.12 per cent, almost hovering flat at 23,539 while the Hang Seng index has slipped 0.6 per cent to 23,334 levels in today's session.
Following a positive start, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 indices have started to trend downwards, witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Both the indices have declined about 0.25 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards declines.
The India VIX -volatility index is marginally up by 0.4 per cent to 19.6 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have fallen 0.7 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. The Nifty IT and metal sectoral indices have gained 0.77 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, the top sectoral losers are Nifty PSU Bank and PVT Bank indices that have declined 2.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.
Watch: Smart Investor webinar on ‘Asset Allocation in Volatile Market’
The Nifty 50 October month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 11,272. After marking an intra-day high at 11,298 the contract started to decline breaching a key support at 11,250 and recorded an intra-date low at 11,192 levels.
The contract has declined 0.4 per cent so far. The near-term stance is becoming weak. Outlook will remain bearish as long as the contract trades below 11,250 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 11,255 levels.
A decisive fall below the immediate support level of 11,200 can pull the contract down to 11,175; 11,150 and then to 11,220 levels. Key resistances above 11,250 are placed at 11,275 and 11,300 levels.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at 11,260 levels
Supports: 11,200 and 11,175
Resistances: 11,230 and 11,250
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...