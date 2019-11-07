Markets

Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark after 5 months

The Nifty, India’s widely tracked derivative index, crossed the psychological 12,000 mark on Thursday, thanks to optimism in markets worldwide following news of positive developments towards a US-China trade deal.

The 30-share Sensex also touched a new life-time high, closing at 40,653.

The Nifty is just 0.5 per cent below its life-time high. After a sharp fall this June, it took the Nifty five months to reclaim the 12,000 mark.

“Till it (the Nifty) holds above the 11,920-11,950 zone, it could witness an up-move towards its recent life-time high of 12,103 zone,” said a market report from Motilal Oswal.

