Easy Trip Planners Ltd.’s EaseMyTrip.com, partnered with Adani Digital Labs (ADL), to offer duty-free shopping benefits to its customers. The company said, the collaboration adds another feature to EaseMyTrip’s suite of services, aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience for its users.

Customers can now access duty-free shopping directly from the EaseMyTrip platform. This service can be accessed through pre-order directly via the airport services page on their website. It is available at seven international airports across India, including Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram, the service offers a range of products with additional discounts.

“At EaseMyTrip, our core philosophy has always been to prioritise customers’ needs and enhance their travel experience. This partnership is a stride towards reinforcing our commitment as we aim to be the greatest facilitator of travel in the nation. By integrating the convenience of duty-free shopping across multiple airports into our platform, we are not just simplifying shopping but also empowering Indian travellers with smarter, more rewarding solutions,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO of EaseMyTrip.

However, the shares were down by 1.04 per cent to ₹46.48 at 11 a.m on the BSE.