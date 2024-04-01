Traders and investors of SME stocks can heave a sigh of relief, as the National Stock Exchange has reduced the lot size for 75 active stocks in the small and medium enterprise segment.

In a circular, the NSE has said the lot size of 216 stocks remain unchanged and the change in lot size will be effective from April 29.

The exchange conducts a half-yearly review of the lot size of current active securities on its SME platform.

Trident Techlabs saw biggest cut in lot size from 8,000 to 1,000 shares followed by Goyal Salt from 3,000 shares to 600.

Rest of them in the range of 1/2 to 1/4.

Among the 75 stocks that saw lot size decreased included AB Cotspin, Accent Microcell, Agni Green Power, Addictive Learning, Alpex Solar, Atmastco, Australian Prem Solar, Basilic Fly Studio, Cellecor Gadgets, Docmode Health Tech, Digikore Studios, Essen Speciality FIlms, Fonebox Retail, Goldkart Jewels, Jet Knitwears, Kay Cee Energy, Madhusudan Masala, Mono Pharmacare, Mos Utility, Network People, Oriana Power, RBM Infracon, Sahana System, Sungarner Energies, Srivari Spices, Thaai Casting, Viviana Power Tech and Walpar Nutritions.

However the lot size for 216 stocks, including Annapurna Swadisht, Arvind & Co, Ambani Organics, Aurangabad Distillery, Baba Food, Baweja Studios, Beta Drugs, Bright Solar, Crop Life Science, CPS Shapers, Drone Destination, Electro Force, Global Pet Industries, Gretex Industries, IBL Finance, Master Components, Milton Industries, Net Avenue Technologies, Pratham EPC Projects, Prolife Industries, Quicktouch Technologies, Sona Machinery, Wise Travel India and Varanium Cloud remained unchanged.