NSPCL pays 2nd interim dividend for FY22 to NTPC

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 30, 2021

The dividend is also being paid to other joint venture partner SAIL

NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd (NSPCL), a joint venture of NTPC & SAIL, has paid the second interim dividend of ₹45 crore for 2021-22 towards NTPC’s 50 per cent share, a company statement said.

On Wednesday, NSPCL CEO Debasish Chattopadhyay presented a cheque to the Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Gurdeep Singh.

The interim dividend is also being paid to other joint venture partner SAIL on its 50 per cent shareholding in NSPCL.

The total interim dividend paid to NSPCL's promoters for FY22 is ₹150 crore. The company has paid a total dividend of ₹1,540 crore since inception, the statement said.

Published on December 30, 2021

