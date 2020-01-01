Markets

Omni Channel Cloud gets nod for IPO

Omni Channel Cloud Communications Service Provider, RouteMobile, has received SEBI’s nod to raise an estimated ₹600 crore through the initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹240 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to ₹360 crore by the promoters, Y Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta. Additionally, a pre-IPO placement of up to 30 lakh equity shares for cash aggregating up to ₹125 crore may be considered in consultation with the BRLMs which will reduce the size of the offer, retrospectively. the company said in a release.

The company will use ₹36.9 crore towards repayment and advance payment of certain borrowings and ₹83 crore for acquisitions and other strategic initiatives besides the purchase of an office premise.

Its total revenue stood at ₹844.668 crore in FY2019.

