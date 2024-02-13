NSE Nifty was down by 0.07 per cent or 15.85 points to 21,600.20 points, while the BSE Sensex was at 71,125.11 up by 0.11 per cent or 93.57 points

A total of 3,076 stocks were actively traded, 766 advanced, while 2,245 declined and 65 stocks remained unchanged, where 103 stocks hit a 52 week high and 49 stocks hit a 52 week low, at 9.30 a.m. on the BSE.

Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox, said, “Global cues are muted, as most of the Asian markets are closed for this week on account of the Lunar New Year holidays, which kept global investors on the sidelines. The choppy trading on Wall Street, came, as traders took a breather following the recent strength, which lifted the S&P 500 above 5,000 for the first time.

A lack of major U.S. economic data, also kept some traders on the sidelines, ahead of the release of several key reports in the coming days. Coming on to the commodity front, oil, edged up slightly, after ending roughly flat on Monday, amid demand worries and uncertainty about the pace of potential, U.S. interest-rate cuts.

On the domestic economic front, India’s retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January from 5.69 per cent in the previous month, helped by a slower rise in prices of some food items. On the domestic side, the selloff in shares of public sector companies aggravated on Monday, as disappointing third-quarter results of a few prompted traders to liquidate bullish bets. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open higher on February 13, as trends in the GIFT Nifty, indicate a positive start for the broader index.

The 50 index witnessed a muted opening. However, it succumbed to selling pressure immediately and continued to trend lower throughout the trading session. The price action traded on relatively lower volume for the day, escaping a distribution day. However, it closed in the lower quartile of the trading range below the 20DMA. The index holds immediate support near 21,450, and sustenance above it, will be crucial.”

Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include, Hero Motocorp (2.5 per cent), Divi’s Lab (1.65 per cent), Coal India (1.43 per cent), NTPC (1.03 per cent), ICICI Bank (0.88 per cent). Major losers include, Hindalco (-10.83 per cent), JSW Steel (-2.08 per cent), Power Grid (-1.74 per cent), Adani Enterprises (-1.66 per cent), Tata Steel (-1.56 per cent).

BSE Midcap was down 0.64 per cent where BSE Smallcap was down 1.63 per cent indicating losses.