Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the brand Paytm, fell another 10 per cent on Monday to hit an all-time low of ₹438.50. This comes after two successive drops of 20 per cent last Thursday and Friday.

In the wake of the stock falling 20 per cent for two successive days, the exchanges had pegged the circuit filter to 10 per cent. In an exchange filing on Sunday, Paytm said that there has been no investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on the company, its associates and/or its Founder and CEO for anti money laundering activities. This clarification comes amid media reports that claimed that the recent action by RBI was linked to investigations by the ED.