Shares of Platinum Industries on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 33 per cent against the issue price of ₹171.

The stock opened the trade at ₹228, up 33.33 per cent on the BSE. It later jumped 38.59 per cent to ₹237.

It listed at ₹225, a gain of 31.57 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.

The firm is a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers.

The company's market valuation stood at ₹1,241.30 crore.

Platinum Industries' initial public offering got subscribed 98.99 times on the closing day of subscription on Thursday.

The ₹235 crore-initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares. It had a price range of ₹162-171 a share.