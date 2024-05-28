Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, in association with IndusInd Bank, has launched the co-branded ‘IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLITE RuPay Platinum Credit Card’. The company said the new card will offer customers rewards and other benefits.

The card has no joining or annual fee and customers will earn rewards for every ₹100 spent, including UPI transactions, the company said. It offers 2.5 times reward points on e-commerce transactions and cash credit of ₹0.40 per reward point. Other benefits include a buy-one-get-one movie ticket offer through BookMyShow, a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver, and additional rewards for milestone achievements.

Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We are excited to launch the ’IndusInd Bank Poonawalla Fincorp eLite RuPay Platinum credit card’, which reflects our commitment to enabling dreams of our customers… we aim to enhance engagement with our existing customers digitally while also extending our reach to new customers.”

The shares were down by 0.87 per cent to ₹445.15 at 10.50 am on the BSE.