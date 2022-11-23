Precision Wires India has fixed December 22 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares.

The board of the company earlier announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 (one share for two shares held in the company), subject to the approval of shareholders. The result of postal ballot will be declared on December 14, the company said in a release.

Shares of Precision Wires India Limited closed 2.33 per cent higher at ₹103.40 on the BSE.