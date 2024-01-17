PTC Industries stock surged by 4.19 per cent, trading at ₹7,276.75 on the NSE, as of 11.25 am on Wednesday, after the company’s subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies signed a purchase agreement with Dassault Aviation.

Aerolloy Technologies Ltd and Dassault Aviation entered into a multi-year agreement for the supply of titanium casting parts made in India.

As per the media statement, Aerolloy will produce the full range of titanium casting parts for the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft and the Falcon business jet programme.

PTC Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal said, “We are eager to leverage our capabilities to support the growing requirements of the various aircraft in Dassault Aviation’s portfolio.”

Bruno Coiffier, Senior Executive Vice President of purchasing at Dassault Aviation, said: “This strategic collaboration salutes the expertise of Aerolloy Technologies joining Dassault Aviation’s worldwide global supply chain for the cutting-edge Rafale and Falcon jets.”

