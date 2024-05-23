Raminfo Ltd, in collaboration with Shri Technology India Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as consortium partner to implement skill development training programmes for the Jharkhand Skill Development Mission. This initiative aims to equip the youth of Jharkhand with skills for sustainable employment and entrepreneurship.

The company said the mega skill centre in Dhanbad will accommodate candidates annually for the next five years. The three-storey building houses eight classrooms and six laboratories to facilitate concurrent training sessions. The curriculum covers five job roles — sewing machine operator, general duty assistant, inventory clerk, electrician, and warehouse packer.

L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo Ltd, said, “Our focus is on practical, industry-aligned training. The initiative aims to enhance the employability of the youth and contribute to economic growth in the region.”

However, shares were down by 0.64 per cent to ₹153 at 12.22 pm on the BSE.

