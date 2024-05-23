May 23, 2024 07:51

Jefferies on PI Industries

Buy Call, Target Rs 4,165

Q4 Revenue Missed Est By 6% With Both Agrochemical & Pharma Weaker

EBITDA, Came In-line On Strong Gross Margin Despite Drag From Pharma

PAT At Rs 370 Cr, Up 32% YoY & Down 18% QoQ, Was 6% Ahead On Lower Tax Rate

Key Focus Areas Are Growth & Margin In CSM & Domestic Business

Key Focus Area Is Ramp Up Of Pharma Over FY25

CLSA on BHEL

Sell Call, Target Rs 189

Co Reported A Surprise 25% Decline In Its Q4 PAT

Co’s Backlog Grew 44% YoY As Thermal Orders Picked-up

Operationally, Another Weak Quarter In Q4 With Flat Execution

PAT Down 25% YoY Driven By Slow-moving Orders

FY24 Gross Margin Fell 58 bps, Management Said Should Be The Bottom

Key Bright Spot Was Resurgence Of Fossil Orders, Given Energy Security

Future Of Co’s Thermal Business Looks Bleak Beyond FY30

MS on BHEL

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 220

Q4 Earnings Missed Estimates

Operating Cash Flow Was Weak On Higher Net Working Capital

Earnings Visibility Is Improving With Strong Orders & Healthy Prospect Pipeline

Depleted Vendor Base & Extending Them Attractive Terms Is A Key Risk Factor

Macquarie on BHEL

U-P, TP Rs 192

Flat rev & 31% YoY EBITDA fall in 4Q

EBITDA margin weakness in contrast to YoY expansion/beats reported by several peers

While order inflow outlook is healthy, presence of multiple moving parts &long gestation backlog nature keeps us cautious

MS on Metropolis

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 1,792

Q4 Reported EBITDA Grew 15%, In-line With Estimates

Q4 Core Revenues Were Up 15% YoY, Led By 7.3% Core Patient Volumes Growth

Contribution Was Stable QoQ At 15% Of Total Revenues

Jefferies on ONGC

Buy Call, Target Rs 390

Standalone EBITDA In-line With Estimates

PAT Was 14% Ahead On Lower Exploration Costs & Higher Other Income

Production Was Broadly In-line

Management Guided For KG Field Ramp-up To Peak Over H2FY25

Mgmt Expects Modalities Of Prem Gas Price From Nomination Blocks To Be In Place By QFY25

Valuation Is At A Steeper Discount To Nifty Compared To LT Avg

CLSA on ONGC

Buy, TP Rs 330

Standalone 4Q PAT 7% ahead of est.driven by higher crude sales despite a lower tax-adjusted realisation

Management remained confident of driving production growth over next three years & guided for a ramp-up in production from KG-98/2 in 2HFY25

Jefferies on Astral

Hold Call, Target Rs 2,150

Q4 In-line With Estimates, Thus, Retain FY25-26 EPS

Q4/FY24 Pipes Volume Growth Was Healthy At +23%/+24% YoY

Pipes Volume Growth Was Yet Again Lower Than Supreme At +41%/34% YoY

Traction In New Categories Seems On-track

CLSA on Astral

Sell Call, Target Rs 1,800

Q4 Below Estimates Despite Strong Pipe Volume Growth

Q4 Below Estimates Due To Weak Margin And International Adhesives Business

Mgmt Guided For Robust Growth (15-20%) Across Pipes & Adhesives Businesses In FY25

Over Medium-term, Plugging Mfg White Spaces Will Pave Way For Strong Growth

New Product Introductions & Pick-up In New Biz Verticals Will Pave Way For Strong Growth

At A 62x FY26 PE This Looks Priced In

MS on Astral

EW, TP Rs 1884

CO continues to guide for doubling its revenue over next five years – a 15% CAGR, led by strong real estate momentum, capex upturn, and market share gains by leveraging its strong distribution network.

Guiding for 15-20% volume growth in plumbing/pipes

MS on SBI Card

Equal-Weight Call, Target Rs 750

Co’s April Spending Market Share Rose Nearly 50 bps MoM To 15.7%

Spending Growth YoY Was Slower At 1% Vs 18% YoY For Industry In April

Slower Spending Growth Reflects Impact Of RBI’s Recent Notification On Corp Card Spending